Weather Modification, MAHA, & the Global Wellness Forum

Jan Jekielek: “Sayer Ji was instrumental in the recent Florida bill criminalizing geo-engineering and weather modification. For decades, Americans have been weaponizing the weather – for war, agriculture, and currently, as a means to stop climate change. Here’s what we know, and don’t know:”
02:13 - History of Weather Modification
07:22 - Sayer Ji's Background and GreenMedInfo.com
11:07 - Global Wellness Forum & Grassroots Activism
15:39 - Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Movement
19:22 - Healing Properties of Food & Matcha
22:59 - Future Plans for the Global Wellness Forum
