Weather Modification, MAHA, & the Global Wellness Forum

Confronting Climate Engineering and Centralized Control Through a Movement of Wellness and Awakening
Sayer Ji
Jun 28, 2025
Jan Jekielek: “Sayer Ji was instrumental in the recent Florida bill criminalizing geo-engineering and weather modification. For decades, Americans have been weaponizing the weather – for war, agriculture, and currently, as a means to stop climate change. Here’s what we know, and don’t know:”

02:13 - History of Weather Modification

07:22 - Sayer Ji's Background and GreenMedInfo.com

11:07 - Global Wellness Forum & Grassroots Activism

15:39 - Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Movement

19:22 - Healing Properties of Food & Matcha

22:59 - Future Plans for the Global Wellness Forum

Watch the entire, full version interview here.

