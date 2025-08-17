Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

When Science Meets Soul: Paul Chek and Sayer Ji on Regeneration, Reality, and Revolution

A deep dive into Episode 88 of Spirit Gym with Paul Chek featuring Sayer Ji
Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
Aug 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

What happens when two revolutionary thinkers in holistic health come together to discuss the nature of reality, the future of medicine, and our infinite potential for regeneration? Pure magic.

In this profound conversation, Paul Chek sits down with Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo and author of "Regenerate: Unlocking Your Body's Radical Resilience Throu…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture