Regenerate Your Metabolism, Optimize Your Weight

In this essential session of the Regenerate Yourself Masterclass, Sayer Ji shines a light on one of the most overlooked yet widespread health challenges today: metabolic syndrome. Affecting millions worldwide, it is often described as a “silent epidemic” because it can quietly disrupt your health long before a diagnosis of diabetes, heart disease, or ob…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.