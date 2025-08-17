The Interview That Shook the Cancer Industry: "What Millions Were Never Told”

In 2014, the world was first introduced to The Truth About Cancer docu-series. When my interview aired, it reached millions across the globe, carrying forward ideas that mainstream medicine had long suppressed or ignored. For many viewers, this was their first encounter with concepts that fundamentally challenged the narrative of what cancer is — and what true healing requires.

This wasn’t just another broadcast. It was a turning point. A moment when a worldwide audience heard that the tools for healing are already within us, and often growing in our own backyards.

The False Promise of “Cures”

In the interview, I explained how chemotherapy and radiation are not truly therapies but genotoxic weapons, often derived from the war theater. They may shrink tumors, but in doing so they enrich the mother cell behind the disease — the cancer stem cell.

The industry labels those who don’t respond as “resistant,” but the reality is simpler and darker: these treatments are carcinogenic by definition. They harm indiscriminately, and often cause secondary cancers.

Overdiagnosis: A Medical Catastrophe

For decades, women have been convinced that routine mammography is “prevention.” In truth, studies show it has over-diagnosed 1.3 million women in the U.S. alone — labeling them with cancers they never had, subjecting them to surgery, radiation, and chemo they didn’t need.

This medical holocaust, as I called it, is worsened by statistical tricks such as lead time bias and length bias, which inflate survival numbers without saving lives. The tragedy is not only in the physical harm, but also in the psychic trauma of believing oneself to be a cancer patient when one is not.

The Power of Belief

I shared a study from the New England Journal of Medicine showing that within one week of a cancer diagnosis, patients face up to a 26.9-fold increased risk of dying from heart-related events.

This is the nocebo effect in action: the lethal power of a physician’s words. When someone in a white coat says, “You have six months to live,” that sentence itself can become a death sentence.

Conversely, the placebo effect — the body’s innate healing intelligence — is so powerful that all modern clinical trials must control for it. Yet it remains the elephant in the room: our greatest medicine is belief itself.

Food as Information

Food is not just calories; it is biological code. For hundreds of thousands of years, our DNA has depended on the signals carried in whole foods. Today, industrial diets full of GMOs and refined sugars corrupt this signaling, promoting cancer.

But ancestral foods, rich in polyphenols and other plant compounds, do the opposite: they re-educate cells back into harmony. Turmeric, resveratrol, sulforaphane, green tea catechins — these are not fringe supplements, but some of the most researched, selective anti-cancer agents known.

Even chlorophyll in wheatgrass demonstrates how sunlight itself can be harnessed within our mitochondria to produce clean, abundant energy. The new biology shows us that we are not simply consumers of matter, but receivers of light.

A Call to Remember

Millions who watched The Truth About Cancer were given a window into a reality long hidden:

Cancer is not a random enemy, but a frustrated regenerative process.

The system profits not by preventing disease, but by manufacturing patients.

Healing lies not in poison, but in re-alignment with nature, belief, and ancestral wisdom.

The series opened the floodgates. Today, with platforms like GreenMedInfo, we continue to catalog the research — over 100,000 studies and counting — that affirms what our ancestors always knew: the body is radical resilience embodied.

I’ve also poured my decades of research into the international best-selling book REGENERATE: Unlocking Your Body’s Radical Resilience Through the New Biology, now available in 6 languages. And, I have created the REGENERATE YOURSELF masterclass, so you can learn the basic principles to take back full control of your health destiny.

Final Word

The mainstream called this “controversial.” I call it truth. And truth, once heard, cannot be unheard.

What millions discovered through that broadcast is now spreading in a thousand new ways: through our conversations, our communities, our kitchens, and our consciousness.

This is the medicine of remembrance. And it has only just begun.



