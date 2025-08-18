Unlocking Radical Resilience: The New Biology with Sayer Ji & Sachin Patel

In this powerful and thought-provoking conversation, Sachin Patel sits down with Sayer Ji—author of Regenerate and founder of GreenMedInfo—to explore the revolutionary ideas in biology, health, and healing. This wide-ranging discussion dives into what Sayer calls the “New Biology,” a paradigm that redefines human energy, resilience, and vitality.

🔬 Key Topics Covered:

The concept of “radical resilience” and how the body naturally regenerates.

The science behind the “New Biology” and how it merges ancient wisdom with modern research.

How cells harness energy not just from food, but from sunlight, structured water, and even the quantum vacuum.

The significance of chlorophyll and melanin in human bioenergetics.

Why the current medical model resists this new information—and what’s changing.

The role of belief, mindset, and empowerment in health transformation.

A deeper look into zero-point energy , the fourth phase of water, and how the body might function like a biological battery .

Insights into functional medicine, fractals, epigenetics, and our misunderstood relationship with disease.

💡 This conversation will challenge your beliefs, ignite your curiosity, and empower you to see your body—and health—in an entirely new light.

📚 Learn more about Sayer’s book Regenerate: Unlocking Your Body's Radical Resilience Through the New Biology — a groundbreaking work that bridges cutting-edge science with deep spiritual and philosophical insight. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE

The REGENERATE YOURSELF Masterclass

Join over 400,000 enrollees who have discovered practical ways to implement these groundbreaking concepts in their daily lives. This comprehensive online program translates cutting-edge science into actionable strategies for optimizing your health through the principles of the New Biology.

Enroll entirely free at: regeneratemasterclass.com Or, get the entire course including advanced modules here now.