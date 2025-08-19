Sayer Ji's Substack

Music is Medicine with John Stuart Reid & Sayer Ji

The Science of Sound Healing
Aug 19, 2025
A Scientist on a Healing Journey

John Stuart Reid is an acoustic physics scientist and pioneer in the field of sound therapy, cymatics, and frequency healing. His life changed forever during a research expedition inside the Great Pyramid of Egypt, where he experienced the spontaneous healing of a painful back injury — in just 20 minutes. Even more astoni…

