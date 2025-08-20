Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

Regenerate Your Brain & Heart

Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
Aug 20, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

In this illuminating module of the Regenerate Yourself Masterclass, Sayer Ji challenges a core belief of the “old biology”—that damage to the brain and heart is permanent—and opens the door to a radically different view: your body is constantly renewing itself, from the sub-molecular to the macroscopic level. The key is simple but powerful: give the bod…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture