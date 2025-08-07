Regenerate Yourself Through Detoxification

In Episode 4 of Regenerate Yourself, Sayer Ji unpacks one of the most misunderstood and overcomplicated aspects of wellness: detoxification.

For Sayer, this wasn’t just theory—it was personal. As a young man battling full-body psoriasis, the conventional approaches failed him. It wasn’t until he discovered the work of Bernard Jensen and the power of bowel cleansing that he began to experience healing firsthand. What followed was a deep dive into the world of impacted stool, toxicant burden, and the connection between our modern diet and chronic inflammation.

"Our bodies are brilliant, self-cleansing systems. The problem? We keep clogging the filter."

Sayer explains how everyday staples of the Western diet—like wheat, dairy, corn, and soy—contain glue-like compounds that line the intestinal wall, gumming up detox pathways. He traces the issue back to the rise of agriculture and monoculture diets, which displaced the diverse, ancestral foods our bodies evolved to thrive on.

The real solution? Not more supplements, powders, or heroic cleanses—but a return to simplicity:

Eliminate the sources of toxicant exposure (both chemical and food-based).

Support natural elimination pathways through movement, sweating, fiber, and hydration.

Incorporate healing foods like flaxseed, apples, and bitter greens.

Use fasting or mono-diets to give the body a break and allow deep cleansing to occur naturally.

Sayer also urges caution around orthorexia—the obsessive pursuit of “purity” that can ironically become another source of illness. True detoxification is not about punishment or perfection. It's about removing interference and letting the body do what it was designed to do.

“If we just stop adding to the burden, the body will do the rest.”

Because detox isn’t about fighting your body—

…it’s about finally listening to it.