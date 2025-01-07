Mark Zuckerberg’s Free Speech U-Turn: Will Meta Confront Its Legacy of Censorship and Restore Justice?

Mark Zuckerberg’s recent address on free speech marks a critical juncture in the battle over global censorship. While Meta’s CEO acknowledges the need to “restore free expression” and criticizes censorship pressures from governments worldwide, which I have documented in detail here, his statements ring hollow for those of us who have been unjustly silenced by Meta’s platforms.

As the founder of GreenMedInfo.com, I have experienced firsthand the consequences of Facebook and Instagram’s censorship policies. In 2019, GreenMedInfo’s Facebook page, with over half a million followers, was abruptly deleted without warning or explanation. Read more here.

Later, Instagram (another Meta brand) followed suit, removing our account in an orchestrated effort to suppress dissenting voices on health-related topics. More on Instagram’s actions here.

These actions were part of a broader censorship campaign that targeted individuals and organizations like mine for sharing well-researched, evidence-based information that challenged the mainstream narrative on “safe and effective” mRNA jabs, alternative health, and COVID-19 policies. In court documents and leaked communications, it became clear that Facebook’s “fact-checking” program—once heralded as a tool for combating misinformation—was weaponized to silence dissent. Facebook itself admitted in court that these so-called fact-checks are just opinions.

Facebook’s Secret Censorship Pipeline

Recent revelations have exposed how Facebook colluded with U.S. government agencies, including the White House, to suppress content it deemed inconvenient. Documents obtained through litigation show how government officials pressured Facebook to deplatform accounts like mine. This secret censorship pipeline undermines the very foundationof free speech.

The Twitter Files and related investigations have further confirmed the extent of this collusion, painting a picture of a corporate-government nexus that operates outside the bounds of constitutional protections.

A Call to Restore Justice

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Meta will end its third-party fact-checking program is a tacit admission of guilt, but it is not enough. Simply stopping the harm doesn’t undo the damage done to individuals and organizations like GreenMedInfo, or the many millions who were deprived of what would have been life-saving information.

Despite Zuckerberg’s acknowledgment of “going too far,” GreenMedInfo’s Facebook and Instagram accounts remain suspended. The removal of our platforms not only erased years of hard work but also deprived millions of followers of access to credible, peer-reviewed health information.

This issue is not isolated to GreenMedInfo. Many other organizations and individuals—falsely labeled as members of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen”—were targeted based on flawed media narratives that even those outlets have since admitted were inaccurate. Read about the retraction here.

The Fight Ahead

Zuckerberg’s speech and the broader context of his comments suggest a pivotal moment for free expression. However, true accountability requires more than words. Meta must restore the accounts of those it wrongfully silenced and publicly acknowledge the harm caused by its policies.

Here’s what we’re calling for:

Immediate Restoration of Accounts: Reinstate all accounts, including GreenMedInfo’s, that were removed under the guise of fact-checking or other flawed censorship mechanisms. (Please share this article to help us get spread the message). Transparency in Policy Changes: Meta must publicly disclose the algorithms, partnerships, and pressures that led to these wrongful deplatformings. Reparations for Lost Reach and Revenue: The damage inflicted on organizations like GreenMedInfo extends beyond reputation; it includes significant financial and operational harm. Commitment to Free Speech: Meta should adopt policies that truly protect free expression and ensure that no entity—governmental or otherwise—can unduly influence its decisions.

Join the Fight for Free Speech

Mark Zuckerberg’s remarks may indicate a shift, but the fight for free speech is far from over. If you value the open exchange of ideas, now is the time to act. Demand that Meta not only change its policies but also right its past wrongs.

Let’s hold Meta accountable and ensure that platforms like Facebook and Instagram fulfill their potential as spaces for free and open dialogue. Together, we can push back against censorship and reclaim our voices in the digital age.

If you support the restoration of GreenMedInfo and other unjustly silenced accounts, join us in calling for change. Share this article, amplify our message, and stand with us in the fight for free speech.

