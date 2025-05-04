MAHA Rising: The Return of Sacred Sovereignty in America

Last night, as I stood before the beautiful souls gathered at the MAHA Spring Ball in Jupiter, FL, I felt the pulse of something ancient waking within the American spirit. The air was electric with a truth that can no longer be denied: the time has come to reclaim our birthright—not just as citizens of a nation, but as sovereign stewards of our own bodies and destinies.

"The body is actually a constitutionally protected thing—but the Constitution itself came from this ancient, beautiful, indigenous code."

What we now call “health freedom” is not a fringe idea—it is the spiritual and philosophical foundation upon which this country was originally conceived. The Iroquois Great Law of Peace inspired the Founders to draft a document protecting personal sovereignty. But somewhere along the way, the sacredness of the body was lost, traded for policies of control and dependency.

Now, we are remembering.

"Make Yourself Healthy Again is a parallel to the Declaration of Independence—because radical responsibility is essential for sovereignty to blossom."

This is not merely about rejecting medical tyranny or restoring bodily autonomy—though it includes that. It is about remembering that healing is not something granted by authority, but awakened through choice. Every act of radical self-care, every reclaiming of responsibility, is a political act. It is sacred rebellion.

And it is spreading.

"We are billions of sovereigns, if we can take full responsibility for our health and our choices—and that is how we lead the world again."

MAHA is no longer a moment. It is a movement.

This is why the work we are doing now must be woven into a tapestry of aligned hearts, minds, and missions. That is why we have created the Global Wellness Forum: a living, breathing coalition of coherence, made up of sovereign individuals and soul-led organizations. Not to form a new empire—but to dissolve the old one with the clarity of truth and the power of aligned vision.