Reclaiming Our Health Sovereignty: A Modern 1776 Moment

(Cinematography and recording generously gifted by Steven Bronzini channeledventures.com)

Correction at Introduction: Sayer Ji is the chairman and co-founder (and not founder) of the Global Wellness Forum, alongside co-founders Marla Maples and Dr. Ed Group.

Imagine a world where your health decisions are dictated not by freedom, but by coercion; where ancient wisdom is lost, replaced by an industrialized medical complex that sees individuals as commodities. Now envision reclaiming that sovereignty—together, empowered by historical wisdom and collective action. This is our modern 1776 moment, a turning point for health freedom.



My talk, titled "Our 1776 Health Freedom Moment is Here," delivered at the 70th-anniversary event of the National Health Federation (NHF) in Texas, highlighted crucial moments in the fight for health freedom. Introduced by Dr. Tia Kansara—partner, founder of Replenish Earth, and International Partnership Council Chair of the Global Wellness Forum —Sayer Ji shared powerful insights into his advocacy for health sovereignty and the ongoing struggles against coercive medical practices.

Key highlights from the talk:

Sayer underscored the historical significance of the NHF’s continuous, often silent efforts advocating for global health sovereignty and its foundational role in the broader "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

He explored the ancient roots of health freedom, noting the influence of the Iroquois Confederacy's "Great Law of Peace" on America’s Bill of Rights, drawing parallels between historical sovereignty and today's urgent fight for bodily autonomy and informed consent.

Sayer addressed the global repercussions of medical coercion, particularly highlighting the substantial harm caused by recent experimental interventions and emphasizing the profound ethical violations committed under the guise of public health.

A core theme was the empowerment through natural medicine and ancestral wisdom, challenging the modern medical industrial complex. He notably connected the modern pharmaceutical system with ancient Greek concepts of pharmakos, positioning drug-based medicine as a contemporary form of symbolic human sacrifice.

The significant grassroots victory at the Capitol confirming RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary was also celebrated, illustrating how collective advocacy effectively shifted political decisions, underscoring the power and necessity of sustained civic engagement.

Lastly, he presented the Eagle-Condor prophecy, symbolizing the merging of North American technological prowess with South American heart-centered indigenous wisdom, highlighting this unity as a critical path toward global healing and health freedom.

The presentation concluded with an invitation to join the Global Wellness Forum, a transnational collaborative initiative aimed at reclaiming health sovereignty, restoring ecological integrity, and reinforcing the collective power of informed, empowered individuals worldwide.

(Cinematography and recording generously gifted by Steven Bronzini channeledventures.com)