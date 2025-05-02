Pharma Funding & Censorship: Sayer Ji Exposes NPR’s Double Standard

Latest related article: When Public Media Becomes a Weapon: Why Defunding NPR and PBS Is a Constitutional Imperative
In this 2021 interview, Geoff Brumfield from NPR interviewed Sayer Ji about his website GreenMedInfo, and its financial transparency. Ji expressed concerns about NPR's funding from pharmaceutical companies and the Gates Foundation, suggesting a conflict of interest. He defended his organization, which provides peer-reviewed research on health topics, against allegations of profiteering and misinformation. Ji highlighted the de-platforming of GreenMedInfo by Google and criticized mainstream media for suppressing alternative health information. He emphasized his commitment to informed consent and the importance of accessing comprehensive health data. The interview concluded with Ji questioning NPR's editorial independence.
