🔥Silenced for Telling the Truth About Natural Medicine — My Full Tell-All Interview on the Erased Podcast

To my community—

To those who’ve stood for truth, health freedom, and the right to make your own choices—even when the cost was high:

Today, I’m sharing something deeply personal, in my most honest and unfiltered interview yet.

I recently sat down for a raw, revealing conversation on the Erased Podcast, hosted by my dear friends and fellow health freedom advocates, Leila and David Centner, who have been unfaltering supporters of mine, and been in the trenches alongside me when our own government (including the Biden-Harris White House) was bearing down upon us for simply standing up to policies that were harming children.

This isn’t just another interview.

It’s the full story. (You heard about it first on May 5th, when I released my first public statement on the matter here.)

Because what happened to me—and to many others—isn’t random.

It’s part of a larger, coordinated effort to shut down those who challenge the system, empower others, and tell the truth before it’s acceptable.

I’ve always believed in the power of natural medicine—

Not as an “alternative,” but as a return to what heals, what honors the intelligence of the body, and what protects the sovereignty of the individual.

But standing for that truth came at a price.

As the global conversation around health became more controlled, more censored, and more politicized, I chose to speak out.

I shared evidence-based truths about overmedicalization, pharmaceutical overreach, and the real potential of nature-based healing.

I wasn’t met with open dialogue.

I was met with suppression, smears, and a calculated campaign to erase my voice.

This didn’t just happen overseas.

It began in the UK, where I and my loved ones were subjected to legal intimidation, media manipulation, and coordinated targeting.

But this was just the beginning.

It soon became clear that this wasn’t confined to one nation.

Elements of my own government were working in lockstep—

across borders, behind closed doors, using obscure legal tools and media amplification to discredit, intimidate, and silence those who refused to follow the script.

But let me be clear:

This is not just about me.

It’s about all of us who have been

❌ censored,

❌ shamed,

❌ threatened

for asking the right questions,

for defending bodily autonomy,

for standing firm in what we know to be true.

If you’ve ever been made to doubt your voice, your instincts, or your right to choose how you care for your own body—

this conversation is for you.

It’s time to name the system, expose its tactics, and reclaim the ground it’s taken from us.

Thank you for listening.

Thank you for sharing.

And thank you for continuing to stand for health freedom,

natural medicine,

and the sovereignty of the human spirit.

For more stories of those defamed, canceled and erased (but who rose victoriously from the flames) visit the Erased Youtube channel and watch them here.)

—Sayer Ji

P.S. Here's a fact that’s almost too unbelievable to be true:

The top figure responsible for leading the campaign to silence me—the same man behind the infamous “Disinformation Dozen” hit list…

The same figure whose black ops targeted millions of Americans, including a then-presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.…

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the CCDH—an organization currently under multiple lawsuits and congressional investigations for election interference, defamation, and operating as an unregistered foreign agent—

Is in my hometown of Miami right now.

And he's being honored with a "prestigious" award from the Elevate Prize Foundation, along with a $300,000 cash prize.

This is happening in the same city where voices like mine were nearly erased—while the architect of that censorship is celebrated.

If this strikes you as wrong—please take a stand.

👉 Sign the petition and share it widely:

https://www.change.org/p/urge-elevate-prize-foundation-to-reexamine-award-for-imran-ahmed

Let’s remind the world that silencing truth is not a virtue—and should never be rewarded.