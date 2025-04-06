For years, the UK sought to lead a quiet revolution—not for liberty, but against it. Through its sweeping Online Safety Act, Britain attempted to expand its censorship power beyond its borders, effectively declaring the right to criminalize speech globally.

The bill was largely architected and promoted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)—a notorious UK-based cutout tied to U.S. and British intelligence agencies who targeted US citizens like myself, RFK Jr., and eleven others in their “disinformation dozen” campaign with globally coordinated black operations. CCDH has repeatedly worked to silence dissenting medical experts, scientists, journalists, and politicians under the guise of combating “misinformation.” Now we know they were also laying the legal groundwork for a digital speech policing regime that could reach into the lives of U.S. citizens.

One of the most shocking elements? An extradition clause that could potentially allow Americans to be prosecuted and imprisoned in the UK for speech—even tweets—that violated Britain's shifting definition of "harm."

But this week, something extraordinary happened. The United States pushed back—and the UK blinked.

Starmer’s U-Turn: A Blow to Global Censorship Ambitions

In a dramatic reversal, Prime Minister Keir Starmer abandoned a proposed law that would have criminalized expressions of support for figures accused of war crimes—a move widely seen as a backdoor method for outlawing public support for Donald Trump.

“Sir Keir Starmer has backed down on plans to introduce a law that could have made it illegal to support Donald Trump in the UK.” “The Labour leader said he would not proceed with plans to criminalise people who ‘glorify’ those who have committed war crimes after concerns were raised about the impact on freedom of speech.”

— The Telegraph, April 5th, 2025

This was no small legislative detail—it was a key part of a larger censorship framework designed to criminalize political opposition and controversial opinion globally.

JD Vance Stands Firm for American Sovereignty

In a White House press conference, Vice President JD Vance made it unmistakably clear that the U.S. would not tolerate foreign overreach into American speech:

“...we also know that there have been infringements on free speech that actually affect not just the British... but also affect American technology companies and, by extension, American citizens... certainly we wouldn't want to reach across US citizens, and we don't, and that's absolutely right.”

This statement, diplomatic yet firm, came amid growing public pressure from civil liberties advocates and digital freedom watchdogs. It also likely catalyzed Starmer’s backpedaling, as UK leadership began to realize the diplomatic consequences of attempting to govern American speech.

Starmer’s Deflective Response: Hollow Pride, Quiet Panic

Faced with this rebuke, Starmer responded with a tone that was at once defensive and evasive:

“We've had free speech for a very, very long time in the United Kingdom and it will last for a very, very long time. Well, no, I mean, certainly we wouldn't want to reach across US citizens, and we don't, and that's absolutely right. But in relation to free speech in the UK, I'm very proud of our history there.”

A telling remark, considering previous comments by public officials in the UK who have openly threatened US citizens with extradition and criminal prosecution for violating the UK’s online speech laws, even if they are doing so in their country, lawfully. The UK’s history of free speech includes sedition laws, press blackouts, and sweeping public order acts. Pride in such a legacy betrays how deeply embedded censorship is in the political subconscious of the British establishment.

The Digital Empire Cracks

The Starmer climbdown isn’t just about one law. It marks the beginning of the collapse of a transnational censorship regime, spearheaded by:

CCDH and affiliated think tanks like the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab

GIFCT (Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism), the private-public alliance driving global content moderation

EU bureaucrats, British Lords, and Washington operatives pushing “online safety” as the new Trojan Horse for authoritarianism

A Free Speech Victory for the World

This isn’t just an American victory. It’s a signal to citizens of every nation that the tide may finally be turning. Speech is sovereignty, and the attempt to govern global thought through covert alliances and digital dragnet laws is facing resistance—and retreat.

For Britain, the irony is sharp: once the mother of parliamentary freedom, now forced to concede that it cannot rule the digital commons of the world.

Let this moment be remembered as the day when truth, expression, and resistance struck back.

