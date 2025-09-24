🚨COVID PROPAGANDA FLASHBACK🚨

Beauty YouTuber Manny MUA gushed: “I COLLABED WITH PRESIDENT BIDEN! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!” during a 2021 White House influencer push on vaccines.

👉 Fauci pushed jabs for kids.

👉 Biden framed vaccination as a civic “obligation.”

👉 White House denied passports—while privately pressuring platforms to censor dissent.

Now in 2025, Alphabet admits this pressure was “unacceptable and wrong.”

This wasn’t about health. It was about control.

Our lawsuit fights back — not just for the Disinformation Dozen but for every American silenced.

The video above was from a May 2021 meeting where YouTube staged a so-called “Town Hall” with President Biden, Dr. Fauci, and hand-picked influencers. Marketed as “conversation,” it was in truth a state-sanctioned propaganda event: the White House partnered with a private platform that was simultaneously banning dissenting voices, narrowing what Americans could see and hear to only government-approved talking points. This is not free speech — it is viewpoint discrimination directed by the state and enforced by Big Tech. Events like this expose the architecture of a censorship regime where government power merges with corporate control to erase debate under the guise of “public health.” The Constitution forbids the government from outsourcing its censorship to private actors, yet this is exactly what happened. What was presented as outreach was, in fact, an egregious violation of civil liberties — a calculated move in a global campaign to weaponize “disinformation” as a pretext for silencing dissent and manufacturing consent. https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/white-house-youtube-town-hall/?utm_source=chatgpt.com