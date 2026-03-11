Your Pet Is Family. Feed Them Like It.

For years, we’ve asked a deeper question at GreenMedInfo:

What would happen if we stopped outsourcing health to broken systems — and started returning to the intelligence of nature?

hat question has shaped our work in human health. But there is one area where this conversation has been largely overlooked:

our pets.

The animals we love most are now facing many of the same challenges we are — ultra-processed food, toxic environments, chronic inflammation, and a healthcare model that often manages symptoms without addressing root cause.

The difference is that our pets cannot speak for themselves.

That’s why I was honored to sit down with my longtime friend and colleague Jordan Rubin to discuss Cave Pets — a new approach to pet wellness rooted in ancestral nutrition, regenerative farming, and whole-food support.

The Problem with Modern Pet Care

Dogs and cats were not designed to live on ultra-processed pellets for every meal of their lives.

Yet that has become the norm.

Many pets today are living on biologically inappropriate diets while being exposed daily to pesticides, herbicides, poor indoor air quality, synthetic chemicals, and rising levels of stress. When problems appear — digestive issues, skin problems, joint pain, anxiety, fatigue — the usual answer is often another medication, another intervention, another expensive vet visit.

For many families, vet bills now exceed doctor bills.

But what if we supported health before disease takes hold?

Back to Biological Design

Cave Pets was created with one core idea in mind: feed pets according to their ancestral design.

That means focusing on the foods carnivorous animals instinctively seek in nature — especially organ meats.

Each Cave Pets formula is built on a foundation of regenerative organic liver, heart, and kidney — some of the most nutrient-dense foods in the animal kingdom. These organs provide naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, peptides, and compounds that support energy, resilience, histamine balance, mobility, and overall vitality.

And unlike synthetic pet supplements, these are delivered in a form pets naturally love.

They’re called chomps for a reason.

Support for the Real Challenges Pets Face

What impressed me most about Cave Pets is that the line is designed around the actual burdens modern pets are carrying.

🐾 The Multi Glandular + Probiotic formula includes a targeted probiotic intended to support gut health, digestion, detoxification, and resilience in the face of environmental toxicants like glyphosate.

🐾 The Multi Glandular + Turmeric formula supports healthy inflammatory balance, joint mobility, and skin health.

🐾 The Multi Glandular + Hemp formula features organic hemp and ashwagandha to support calm, sleep, mood, and stress balance without sedation.

🐾 And the Liver + Beet Chomps provide daily foundational nourishment using whole-food ingredients pets can actually benefit from.

This is not about masking symptoms.

It is about restoring terrain.

A Better Standard for Pet Wellness

Jordan made an important point during our conversation: the standards allowed in conventional pet food and pet supplements are far lower than most people realize.

Cave Pets takes a very different approach.

These formulas use human-grade superfoods, regenerative ingredients, and ancestrally appropriate nutritional building blocks designed to nourish pets the way nature intended.

That matters.

Because if our pets are truly family, they deserve more than the cheapest standard of care.

They deserve real nourishment.

🚀A Special Launch Offer for the GreenMedInfo Community!

To introduce Cave Pets, Jordan has created a special Ancestral Pet Protocol for the GreenMedInfo community.

⏰For a limited time, you can receive a package valued at $90.80 for just $52.95!

👉THATS OVER 50% OFF!

It includes:

🐕This is an introductory launch offer and will only be available for a short time.

LEARN MORE AND PURCHASE

Your Pet Depends on What You Choose

Our pets cannot read labels, research ingredients, or advocate for a better path.

But we can.

And when we begin to nourish them in alignment with their biology, we give them something every animal deserves: the chance to live with greater strength, vitality, and joy.