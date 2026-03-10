The Molecule Your Brain, Heart & Muscles Run On

After more than two decades researching natural health through GreenMedInfo, reviewing thousands of studies across thousands of compounds, there are very few nutrients that stand out as clearly as creatine.

Most supplements come with bold promises but limited evidence. Creatine is the opposite. Today there are over 5,000 clinical studies exploring its effects, and more than 70,000 references indexed on PubMed. That alone should tell us something important: this is not a fringe compound. It is one of the most studied nutritional molecules in human physiology.

But the real reason creatine matters has nothing to do with hype or gym culture. It comes down to one simple reality of biology: Energy.

The Energy Currency of Life

Every cell in your body runs on a molecule called ATP — adenosine triphosphate. ATP is the fundamental energy currency of life. Every heartbeat, every thought, every muscle contraction depends on it.

The problem is that your body stores very little ATP at any given moment. When you exert yourself physically or mentally, ATP is rapidly spent.

Creatine plays a critical role in helping the body recycle that energy. It allows ATP to be regenerated faster, which means the organs that require the most energy — the brain, the heart, and the muscles — can function more efficiently.

When people take creatine consistently, they often notice improvements in mental clarity, physical endurance, and recovery. It’s not a stimulant. It’s simply supporting the body’s natural energy system.

Why Collagen Matters As We Age

Creatine is only part of the story.

Another essential component of healthy aging is collagen, one of the most abundant structural proteins in the human body. Collagen forms much of the architecture of our connective tissues, joints, skin, blood vessels, and cellular membranes.

Beginning around age thirty, the body’s natural collagen production gradually declines. When that happens, tissues lose some of their resilience and repair capacity.

Combining creatine with collagen creates a powerful biological synergy. One supports the body’s energy systems, while the other supports structural integrity throughout the tissues that depend on it.

Strengthening the Terrain

In many ways, this reflects a principle that has guided much of my work over the years: health is not about chasing symptoms. It’s about strengthening the terrain of the body itself.

When cellular energy improves and structural resilience is supported, the body becomes far more capable of adapting to stress, recovering from exertion, and maintaining vitality as we age.

That’s why I was excited to discover the formulation created by former NFL fullback Heath Evans and his wife Chrissy. Their mission was to create supplements that align with the body’s natural biology rather than the artificial formulas that dominate the sports nutrition industry.

Working alongside nutritional pioneer Jordan Rubin, they developed a formula that combines clean, Regenerative Organic Certified-sourced creatine with multi-type collagen and additional ingredients designed to support digestion and absorption. The goal was not simply performance enhancement, but a foundational approach to energy, strength, and long-term resilience.

More Than a “Gym Supplement”

One of the most interesting developments in recent research is the growing recognition that creatine is not just useful for athletes.

Studies now suggest it may support cognitive function, mitochondrial energy production, and the preservation of muscle mass as we age. Maintaining muscle is increasingly recognized as one of the strongest predictors of longevity and independence later in life.

In other words, this is not simply about lifting weights. It’s about maintaining the biological strength that allows us to stay active, clear-minded, and engaged with the people and purpose in our lives.

✨A Very Special Offer for the GreenMedInfo Community

For the GreenMedInfo community, Heath and Chrissy have made a special offer available for a limited time.

For the next week, readers can receive.

💪 20% off their creatine and collagen formula ,

which comes in both a standard version and a version that includes naturally sourced green coffee extract for additional cognitive energy.

👉LEARN MORE AND REDEEM YOUR SPECIAL OFFER HERE

What makes this partnership even more meaningful is the mission behind the company. A portion of the proceeds helps support Bethesda Ranch, the nonprofit Heath and Chrissy founded to care for foster and fatherless children.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE RANCH HERE

So when you support this product, you are not only supporting your own health — you are helping extend that support to children who need it most.

You can explore the formula and claim the GreenMedInfo community offer below.