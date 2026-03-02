Royal Jelly Saved My Father's Leg at 88 — Doctors Said It Was Hopeless

My father, Dr. Sungchul Ji — Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology at Rutgers University — is living proof that natural medicine can accomplish what conventional approaches sometimes cannot.

At 88 years old, after a traumatic gym accident last August that landed him in the ICU with brain swelling and cardiac arrest, he developed severe leg ulcerations related to type 2 diabetes that looked like flesh-eating disease. Doctors warned he could lose his leg.

After manuka honey stabilized the wound, we applied royal jelly — the same sacred substance that transforms an ordinary worker bee into a queen — and within weeks, his leg was completely healed. No scars. No surgery. No amputation.

In the video above, Dr. Ji also shares his battle with severe insomnia that was so debilitating he contemplated whether life was worth living. After his acupuncturist prescribed traditional Chinese herbal medicine, his insomnia resolved within days, restoring his sleep and his spirit.

Throughout this journey, Dr. Ji also declined a pacemaker after his ICU stay, choosing instead to recover through natural approaches including vitamin C supplementation, consistent physical training, and careful blood sugar management. Today, at 88, he remains remarkably active — doing pull-ups, squats, and continuing to publish philosophical writings on his Substack.

As a pharmaceutical toxicologist turned advocate for natural healing, Dr. Ji closes with a powerful statement: natural medicine, proven over thousands of years of human experience, should be valued as highly as Western medicine — and should replace artificial chemical interventions whenever possible.

This is his story, in his own words.

DISCLAIMER: This video shares a personal experience and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making health decisions.