They Called Us the "Disinformation Dozen." We Call Ourselves the Trusted Twelve. And This Lawsuit Changes Everything.

His mom told him to stop.

Friends pulled away. Family worried. The pressure to just go quiet — to protect himself, to stop making waves — came from every direction.

But Dr. Ben Tapper didn’t stop. And in a recent conversation, he laid it all out with the kind of raw honesty that reminds you why this fight matters:

“We were on the right side of history, and we are. This is why this lawsuit is so important.”

He’s right. And now, alongside five other courageous plaintiffs — Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Rizza Islam, Erin Elizabeth Finn, and myself — we are doing what most people wouldn’t dare: taking on the most powerful institutions on the planet in a federal courtroom.

What Actually Happened

Let me take you back.

In 2021, a UK-based activist group called the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) published a report that changed our lives forever. They called it the “Disinformation Dozen” — a hit list accusing twelve Americans of being responsible for “up to 65%” of vaccine misinformation online.

That number was a fabrication. The report wasn’t peer-reviewed. It wasn’t scientific. Independent analysis revealed an astronomical margin of error — over 1,300-fold. It was never designed to inform. It was designed to destroy.

And it worked.

The federal government — working hand-in-glove with Big Tech — used that fraudulent report as a roadmap. Without a trial, without due process, without any chance to respond, we were labeled threats to public health and systematically erased from the digital public square.

Facebook. YouTube. Instagram. Twitter. LinkedIn. PayPal. All of them moved in coordination — while White House officials cheered them on behind closed doors.

My social media accounts — over 2 million followers built across fifteen years of work — were deleted overnight. GreenMedInfo’s platform and funding mechanisms were dismantled. Hundreds of hours of educational content were purged.

Fifteen years of work. Gone.

And it didn’t stop with us. The stigma spread like a contagion. Colleagues quietly severed ties. Collaborators canceled events. People I’d worked with for years disappeared without explanation — not because they disagreed with me, but because they were afraid. That fear was engineered. That was the whole point.

The Lawsuit That Big Tech Hoped Would Never Come

On May 15, 2025, our legal team filed a landmark 171-page federal civil rights lawsuit in the Middle District of Florida. This isn’t a complaint letter. This isn’t a social media post. This is a full-blown legal offensive naming dozens of defendants — including the CCDH, its CEO Imran Ahmed, senior U.S. government officials, federal agencies, and the tech platforms that carried out the censorship.

The complaint lays out a coordinated, multi-year campaign of constitutional violations, defamation, economic destruction, and unprecedented government-private collusion. We’re talking about databases tracking Americans based on political viewpoints. Systematic digital surveillance of constitutionally protected speech. The U.S. State Department coordinating with foreign governments and media to amplify CCDH’s false claims across jurisdictions.

This wasn’t incidental. It was systemic.

We are demanding accountability: affirmation of our First and Fifth Amendment rights, injunctions to prevent future censorship-by-proxy, and full discovery to uncover just how far this influence network truly extends.

This Is David vs. Goliath — And We’re David

Let’s be honest about what we’re up against.

We’re standing against the multi-trillion-dollar machinery of Big Tech — platforms that censored hundreds of millions of people worldwide. They have limitless resources, armies of lawyers, and the full weight of government and media behind them.

And who’s on the other side? A handful of citizens and a few highly principled attorneys.

Dr. Ben Tapper put it plainly:

“We need all the help we can get. This is for our children’s children’s children. This is for freedom of speech.”

He’s echoing something Thomas Jefferson warned us about long ago — that if we lose freedom of speech, we will be led, deaf and silent, like sheep to the slaughter.

We only have the rights and freedoms we’re willing to defend. This lawsuit is how we defend them.

What We Lost — And What We Stand to Win

This isn’t abstract. Six real Americans — doctors, researchers, authors, and entrepreneurs — lost their businesses, their platforms, their reputations, and in many cases their primary sources of income. All for exercising the most fundamental American right: the freedom to question government health policy.

But here’s the thing — if this case succeeds, it won’t just vindicate six plaintiffs. It will establish a legal firewall that protects every American from government-driven censorship. No matter who’s in office. No matter what the issue. A new administration can issue executive orders, but only the courts can set the kind of precedent that prevents this from ever happening again.

This case can restore constitutional order and re-establish a principle that should never have been in question: the government doesn’t get to silence you just because it disagrees.

We Need You in This Fight

DONATE NOW

Litigation of this magnitude is brutally expensive. Court filings, depositions, subpoenas of government and Big Tech witnesses, expert reports on censorship infrastructure, trial preparation — every phase costs real money. And we’re facing the most well-funded defendants in history.

Our goal is to raise $1 million over the next 24 months to survive motion practice, withstand discovery battles, and get this case to trial.

Every single dollar goes directly into a designated legal trust account managed by Childers Law, LLC. No plaintiff receives any personal benefit or distribution. This isn’t about us. This is about setting a precedent that protects all of us.

As Dr. Tapper said — pray on it, and if you feel called, give what you can.

👉 Donate Now at GiveSendGo.com/Deliberate-Dozen

Share This. Talk About It. Don’t Let It Die in Silence.

They built a wall to contain us. It’s cracking.

The truth doesn’t need permission. It needs people willing to stand behind it — with their voices, their resources, and their refusal to be afraid.

This is your chance to say: Never again.

Donate. Share this far and wide. And stand up for the freedom they tried to erase.

With clarity, strength, and unshakable purpose,

Sayer Ji

The funds from this campaign will be received by Childers Law, LLC and used for the legal defense of: Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Ben Tapper, Sayer Ji, Rizza Islam, and Erin Elizabeth Finn. All client funds are held in a designated attorney trust account, in accordance with legal and ethical requirements. These accounts are strictly regulated and are separate from the law firm’s operating funds.