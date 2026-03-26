When author and researcher Dean Henderson sat down for this conversation, he didn’t hold back. Known for his books on global finance and geopolitics — and for being deplatformed before it became a widespread phenomenon — Henderson laid out a sweeping, provocative narrative that connects ancient history, modern banking, public health policy, and the tech…
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"Humanity Is Being Tested": A Conversation with Author Dean Henderson on Power, Finance, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution
A wide-ranging interview exploring one researcher's controversial theories about global power structures, the origins of modern capitalism, and what he sees as a pivotal moment for individual freedom.
Mar 26, 2026
∙ Paid
GreenMedInfo Video Library & Podcast
All of the Greenmedinfo.com Video Content from years past, including Sayer Ji's interviews, livestreams and presentations. And, new livestreams for members, as well as non-members on occasion.All of the Greenmedinfo.com Video Content from years past, including Sayer Ji's interviews, livestreams and presentations. And, new livestreams for members, as well as non-members on occasion.
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