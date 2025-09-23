Read, comment and share the X post dedicated to this announcement: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1970538467978248610

On September 23, 2025, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan broke the news on X — a post that quickly surpassed 1 million views:

🔗 Jim Jordan’s announcement

“🚨BREAKING: Due to our oversight efforts, GOOGLE commits to offer ALL creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations to return to the platform. BUT THAT’S NOT ALL…”

Attached was Google’s (Alphabet) formal letter to the Committee — a stunning confession that confirms what we, the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” have said all along. You can read it here.

For the first time, Alphabet — the parent company of Google and YouTube — has admitted in writing that the Biden Administration pressured them to suppress political speech, even when it did not violate their rules, and that this pressure was “unacceptable and wrong.”

This admission is not just an oversight win. It is evidence. It is vindication. And it is fuel for our federal civil rights lawsuit against CCDH, complicit U.S. officials, and Big Tech.

What Alphabet Admitted

Alphabet’s September 23rd letter to Chairman Jim Jordan is filled with stunning revelations. Among them:

“It is unacceptable and wrong when any government, including the Biden Administration, attempts to dictate how the Company moderates content.”

“Senior Biden Administration officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies.” This is analogous to Facebook knowingly deplatforming the ‘disinformation dozen’ when they knew we were not guilty as accused. Former CIA employee and Meta executive Aaron Berman admits to this below.

“As online platforms, including Alphabet, grappled with these decisions, the Administration’s officials, including President Biden, created a political atmosphere that sought to influence the actions of platforms based on their concerns regarding misinformation.”

“Transparency regarding government interactions with private platforms is essential for fostering public trust and upholding principles of free expression.”

And a warning: “The [EU’s Digital Services Act] may pose freedom of expression risks within and outside of the European Union… requiring companies to remove lawful content.”

These are not our words. These are Alphabet’s.

Why This Is Our Fight

When CCDH smeared us as the “Disinformation Dozen,” they weren’t just targeting twelve individuals. They were laying the groundwork for the wholesale silencing of millions of Americans.

We were the test case.

We were the warning shot.

If they could erase us, they could erase anyone.

And they did. Voices across the political spectrum — journalists, doctors, parents, and everyday citizens — were throttled, shadow-banned, and deplatformed. Not because they violated rules, but because they questioned power.

Alphabet’s confession proves it: this was never about misinformation. It was about control.

Why the Lawsuit Matters

That is why we are pressing forward with our federal civil rights lawsuit in Florida.

We charge that CCDH, U.S. officials, and Big Tech conspired to suppress protected speech. Alphabet’s letter is a powerful piece of evidence that the censorship campaign was unlawful and coordinated.

This case is not just about the Disinformation Dozen reclaiming our names. It is about restoring the First Amendment for every American.

The Road Ahead

We are up against massive adversity:

Big Tech corporations with limitless legal war chests.

Foreign NGOs exporting censorship into U.S. policy.

A media establishment still invested in defending the false narrative they helped spread.

But we also have something stronger: truth, evidence, and the Constitution on our side.

