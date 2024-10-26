Sayer’s Substack

DoD Directive 5240.01: Conspiracy Theory or Legitimate Concern? Updated Analysis Following Harris and RFK Jr.'s Remarks
An in-depth look at vague language, civil liberties concerns, and the constitutional questions raised by Dennis Kucinich over potential overreach and…
  
Sayer Ji
Exposed: CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed Orders "Black Ops" Against RFK Jr. In Shocking Memo Leak
Imran Ahmed, CEO of the UK-based CCDH, has been exposed in a leaked memo admitting to orchestrating a "black ops" campaign against RFK Jr., a prominent…
  
Sayer Ji
BREAKING: 'Kill Musk's Twitter'--Leaked Docs Reveal British Advisors to Kamala Harris Plot to Destroy X and Free Speech
Documents leaked to investigative journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi reveal a coordinated effort by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH…
  
Sayer Ji
The Ultimate Irony: How WU's 'Center for an Informed Public' Buries Critical Concerns on Military Powers
It’s height of irony that the “Center for an Informed Public” is working to stifle critical discussions about DoD Directive 5240.01—especially when the…
  
Sayer Ji
Unveiling the Military's Domestic Overreach, and the FAILING of the Posse Comitatus Act
Joseph Nunn's recent analysis reveals how recent changes to DoD Directive 5240.01 exacerbate the Posse Comitatus Act already extensive loopholes…
  
Sayer Ji
Fact Check: Is the Military Overreaching? The Truth Behind DoD Directive 5240.01's Expanded 'Lethal' Authority
The September 2024 update to DoD Directive 5240.01 significantly expands military intelligence powers, raising concerns about constitutional protections…
  
Sayer Ji
DoD Directive 5240.01: The Stealth Expansion of Military Intelligence Powers in Life-or-Death Domestic Scenarios
As the U.S. nears a pivotal election, the quiet expansion of DoD Directive 5240.01 may grant military intelligence unprecedented authority to assist law…
  
Sayer Ji
September 2024

The UN’s Pact for the Future: A Threat to U.S. Sovereignty and Constitutional Rights
The United Nations' Pact for the Future promises global cooperation, but critics argue it undermines U.S. sovereignty and threatens constitutional…
  
Sayer Ji
Exposing the Global Censorship Web: How Governments Are Silencing Dissent Across Borders
In a world where speech control is rapidly becoming a multilateral effort, new revelations from America First Legal (AFL) have uncovered a growing…
  
Sayer Ji
Breaking: International Governments Are Criminalizing Free Speech Through Global Coordination; New Files Expose Plot
In a chilling assault on free speech, governments and shadowy organizations are secretly collaborating to silence dissent and criminalize those who dare…
  
Sayer Ji
Big Pharma's New Target: Kids? The Alarming Truth About Statin Hype
Recent headlines urging statin use in children as young as 15 are based on flawed science, ignore hundreds of known adverse effects, and may be…
  
Sayer Ji

August 2024

Hidden Food Threat: Experts Warn of Dangers of RNAi Crops
Originally published on www.theepochtimes.com by Sayer Ji
  
Sayer Ji
