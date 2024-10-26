Sayer’s Substack
DoD Directive 5240.01: Conspiracy Theory or Legitimate Concern? Updated Analysis Following Harris and RFK Jr.'s Remarks
An in-depth look at vague language, civil liberties concerns, and the constitutional questions raised by Dennis Kucinich over potential overreach and…
8 hrs ago
Sayer Ji
Exposed: CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed Orders "Black Ops" Against RFK Jr. In Shocking Memo Leak
Imran Ahmed, CEO of the UK-based CCDH, has been exposed in a leaked memo admitting to orchestrating a "black ops" campaign against RFK Jr., a prominent…
Oct 24
Sayer Ji
BREAKING: 'Kill Musk's Twitter'--Leaked Docs Reveal British Advisors to Kamala Harris Plot to Destroy X and Free Speech
Documents leaked to investigative journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi reveal a coordinated effort by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH…
Oct 23
Sayer Ji
It’s height of irony that the “Center for an Informed Public” is working to stifle critical discussions about DoD Directive 5240.01—especially when the…
Oct 19
Sayer Ji
Joseph Nunn's recent analysis reveals how recent changes to DoD Directive 5240.01 exacerbate the Posse Comitatus Act already extensive loopholes…
Oct 19
Sayer Ji
The September 2024 update to DoD Directive 5240.01 significantly expands military intelligence powers, raising concerns about constitutional protections…
Oct 17
Sayer Ji
DoD Directive 5240.01: The Stealth Expansion of Military Intelligence Powers in Life-or-Death Domestic Scenarios
As the U.S. nears a pivotal election, the quiet expansion of DoD Directive 5240.01 may grant military intelligence unprecedented authority to assist law…
Oct 7
Sayer Ji
September 2024
The UN’s Pact for the Future: A Threat to U.S. Sovereignty and Constitutional Rights
The United Nations' Pact for the Future promises global cooperation, but critics argue it undermines U.S. sovereignty and threatens constitutional…
Sep 25
Sayer Ji
In a world where speech control is rapidly becoming a multilateral effort, new revelations from America First Legal (AFL) have uncovered a growing…
Sep 19
Sayer Ji
In a chilling assault on free speech, governments and shadowy organizations are secretly collaborating to silence dissent and criminalize those who dare…
Sep 15
Sayer Ji
Recent headlines urging statin use in children as young as 15 are based on flawed science, ignore hundreds of known adverse effects, and may be…
Sep 9
Sayer Ji
Hidden Food Threat: Experts Warn of Dangers of RNAi Crops
Originally published on www.theepochtimes.com by Sayer Ji
Aug 17
Sayer Ji
