This update is placed on the public record to clarify the outcome of professional-oversight escalation efforts undertaken prior to publication of my December 29, 2025 statement concerning due-process implications arising from the cross-border use of my lawful U.S. speech and regulatory activity.

On December 29, 2025, I published a factual statement documenting how my constitutionally protected speech and lawful civic engagement in the United States were later cited in institutional and quasi-legal settings in the United Kingdom, despite my lack of party status, standing, or notice, and in circumstances that exposed me to an ex parte arrest application without an opportunity to be heard. That statement remains unchanged and stands on its own as a fixed record.

Following publication of that statement, I pursued available professional-oversight remedies in the United Kingdom concerning the handling of my regulatory complaint and the associated risks to complainant confidentiality, non-party exposure, and cross-border due-process norms.

Specifically, I escalated concerns regarding the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s handling of my regulatory report to the Legal Services Board (LSB), the statutory oversight body for legal regulators in England and Wales. The LSB formally declined to review or assess the matter, citing statutory limitations on its ability to intervene in relation to individual cases or complaints.

As a result of that response, no independent regulatory or supervisory remedy is presently available within the UK legal-services oversight framework to address the issues raised, including concerns relating to:

the handling and potential exposure of a non-party regulatory complainant,

the absence of safeguards against retaliatory or procedural use of protected regulatory activity, and

the cross-border implications for lawful speech originating within U.S. jurisdiction.

This update is provided solely to document exhaustion of available oversight avenues and to clarify jurisdictional posture. It does not amend, supplement, or expand upon my December 29, 2025 statement, which remains unchanged.

For the avoidance of doubt:

I am a United States citizen acting within U.S. jurisdiction and under U.S. constitutional protections.

I am not, and have never been, a party to any UK criminal or civil proceeding referenced in prior public statements.

I have no standing, procedural role, or participatory status in any such proceeding.

This update does not comment on, analyze, or opine on the merits, evidence, or conduct of any party in any case.

This update is not made on behalf of, in coordination with, or in consultation with any litigant, witness, or legal representative.

The purpose of placing this update on the public record is limited and specific: to ensure that the exhaustion of available professional-oversight remedies—and the resulting absence of an independent review mechanism—is accurately documented and not misunderstood.

The procedural dynamic described here does not depend on the content of any particular speech. It highlights a broader structural issue relevant to journalists, advocates, and ordinary citizens whose lawful domestic expression and regulatory engagement may become procedurally vulnerable when repurposed across borders without notice, standing, or access to effective oversight.

This update is published within the jurisdiction of the United States for purposes of transparency, record-keeping, and constitutional protection. It is not directed toward, and does not seek to influence, any judicial or administrative proceeding in the United Kingdom or elsewhere.

All rights, claims, and defenses are expressly reserved.

—

Sayer Ji

Founder, GreenMedInfo.com

Chairman and Co-Founder, Global Wellness Forum

(Affiliations listed for identification only)