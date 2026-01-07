Some events are so seismic, you need a day to metabolize them. This is one of those.

On January 5, 2026, the CDC officially adopted a dramatically revised childhood vaccine schedule—not by adding more, but by removing 55 doses from routine recommendations.

Secretary Kennedy celebrated the moment by posting his appreciation on X to President Trump for catalyzing this historic change.

Trump’s message was clear: Gold Standard Science and Common Sense will govern the schedule, not an unbridled pharmaceutical agenda. He referenced the fact that many Americans, especially the “MAHA Moms” have been praying for these reforms. And here they are.

Indeed, after decades of tireless advocacy for vaccine safety transparency, parental rights, and gold-standard science, the dam has finally broken. What had begun to look like an infinitely expanding vaccine schedule—including novel gene therapies like mRNA injections, misleadingly marketed as “vaccines”—has now been cast into the light. For years, the medical establishment ignored or actively suppressed mounting evidence of harm, injury, and even death. In fact, our previous Surgeon General Vivek Murthy orchestrated an extensive effort to censor factual information about COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths. That era is ending.

Thanks to the leadership behind the Presidential Memorandum on Aligning U.S. Vaccine Policy with International Best Practices, and HHS Secretary Kennedy’s courageous and disciplined execution, the MAHA movement has secured a monumental breakthrough. For the first time, the 800-pound gorilla in the room—the catastrophic state of American children’s health—is being confronted at its root cause.

Effective immediately, under the new decision memo signed by Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill:

Routine childhood vaccinations are reduced from 17 diseases to 11.

Seven vaccines , including Hepatitis B, Influenza, COVID-19, Rotavirus, and Meningococcal strains, are now subject to shared clinical decision-making —requiring real conversations between doctors and families about risks, benefits, and alternatives.

No vaccines are banned. All remain available and covered. This is about restoring medical choice, not restricting access.

This overhaul was driven by a landmark international comparison of childhood vaccine schedules across 20 peer nations. The findings were stark:

“The U.S. recommends more childhood vaccines—and more doses—than any developed country, with no better child health outcomes.”

– HHS Scientific Assessment

Consider Denmark: its children are routinely vaccinated against just 10 diseases—half the number in the U.S. as of 2024—yet its child health outcomes are equal or superior. No epidemic crises. No higher mortality. Just a streamlined schedule based on trust, transparency, and international consensus.

By contrast, in the United States, the result of an overbuilt schedule has been:

Declining vaccine uptake

A surge in chronic illness

A collapse of public trust

“This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.”

– Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

What’s Changed

Recommended for All Children (11 diseases):

MMR, DTaP, Polio, Hib, Pneumococcal, Chickenpox, HPV

Shared Clinical Decision-Making (7 vaccines):

Hepatitis B, Hepatitis A, COVID-19, Influenza, Rotavirus, Meningococcal ACWY & B

See the full fact sheet breakdown here

The Real Breakthrough: Science Over Slogans

For the first time, U.S. agencies are being directed to fund and conduct:

Randomized, placebo-controlled trials

Long-term observational studies

Cumulative safety risk reviews

“This decision commits NIH, CDC, and FDA to gold-standard science, greater transparency, and ongoing reassessment.”

– Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

This wasn’t just a policy shift. It was a philosophical revolution. No more “one-size-fits-all” mandates. No more blind compliance.

Why It Matters

No vaccines were banned.

No family loses access.

But finally—informed consent is the law of the land.

After decades of pharma-driven policy, captured oversight, and the silencing of dissent, this moment marks the first time in modern history that the U.S. government acknowledged:

The over-vaccination of children.

The lack of long-term safety data.

The right of families to choose based on risk.

On a personal note, I first had the honor of working with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2014, when he joined my organization, the Alliance for Vaccine Awareness—an international advocacy group dedicated to informed consent, transparency, and the protection of children’s health. Over the years, I have watched him withstand relentless smears, censorship, and character assassination for refusing to abandon the truth when it was most inconvenient to power.

What once felt like a lonely and embattled position has now become a movement. Children’s Health Defense, MAHA Action, alongside the two organizations I co-founded: Stand for Health Freedom and Global Wellness Forum, and a rapidly growing MAHA-aligned coalition, is witnessing unprecedented grassroots support for Secretary Kennedy and the principles he represents. The public is no longer willing to be gaslit. This moment is the result of years of courage finally meeting critical mass.

Yesterday, he stood with us. And history will remember it.

Thank you to everyone who made this moment possible:

President Trump, for ordering the review.

Secretary Kennedy, for championing reform.

Deputy Secretary, Jim O’ Neill

Drs. Bhattacharya, Makary, Kulldorff, Oz, and Høeg, for your integrity.

And every parent and injured child who never gave up.

The future of public health just got brighter.

And it starts with truth.

Full Documents: