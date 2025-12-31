Read, comment and share the X post dedicated to this announcement.

They thought they could silence us forever.

For over a decade, the global health establishment labeled voices like mine as “misinformers,” “super spreaders of disinformation,” and threats to public safety. We were deplatformed, censored, and systematically excluded from policy discussions that would determine the health and freedom of billions.

But something extraordinary happened in 2025: We stopped asking for permission to be heard.

Instead, we took our seats at the tables where global food standards are written, where health policies are forged, where the future of human sovereignty gets decided. Not as protesters outside the gates, but as delegates inside the halls of power.

This week, as the United States drew an unprecedented line against foreign censorship operations, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that America remains “the mecca for freedom of speech.”

That victory didn’t emerge from nowhere—it crystallized from years of coordinated citizen action, principled leadership, and the quiet construction of parallel systems capable of telling truth when legacy institutions could not.

The transformation is undeniable: Grassroots health freedom advocates are no longer asking permission to participate in global governance. We’re rewriting the rules.

And 2025 was the year we proved it works.

From Vision to Victory: The Global Wellness Forum Emerges

In June, we officially launched the Global Wellness Forum—not as another nonprofit, but as something rarer: a values-driven ecosystem designed to unite rigorous science with ethical governance, individual sovereignty with collective action.

And most of all, to recognize, celebrate, and help to multiply the good works of individuals and organizations within our national and international coalition who have earned the trust, respect, and support that our growing, increasingly values-coherent communities bring.

What we announced in June was the public face of work that had been years in the making. And in the incredibly fast-paced months that followed, that work proved its capacity to move mountains—literally and legislatively.

The People Who Made It Possible

Great movements don’t emerge from ideas alone. They emerge from extraordinary people who trade comfort for conscience, who choose principle over profit, conviction over convenience.

The Global Wellness Forum was co-founded by three individuals who donated their time, energy, and resources and most importantly, combined integrity, reach, and relentless dedication to create something none of us could have built alone:

Dr. Edward Group III brought three decades of pioneering work in natural health and detoxification science. His uncompromising commitment to truth over profit became our ethical backbone.

Marla Maples lent not just her global humanitarian advocacy work, but her heart—translating complex, often marginalized issues into language that could reach across cultural and political divides. When she narrated our launch video, she wasn’t just lending her voice; she was extending an invitation for others to join something real. Something so beautiful that words alone can not convey it. Somehow Marla did exactly that.

Myself, Sayer Ji: whose advisory roles, platforms and networks of trust now extend internationally.

Aimee Villella McBride, our Executive Director, deserves special recognition. If this movement has coherence, if our campaigns have teeth, if our partnerships have integrity—it’s because Aimee has been at the center of it all. Much of what moved from impossible to inevitable in 2025 happened because Aimee made sure nothing drifted from our values while everything moved forward.

Together, we did not set out to build an organization. We set out to midwife a historic convergence—one that each of you reading this has helped bring into being. Through your daily commitments to truth, justice, sovereignty, and the care of self and others, you have co-created this moment with us in ways both seen and unseen.

What Actually Moved in 2025

This year, we crossed the threshold from resistance to reconstruction. Here’s what shifted from “impossible” to “done”:

Florida became the first state in American history to criminalize geoengineering and weather modification. What mainstream media dismissed as conspiracy theory became enforceable law—powered by expert testimony, coordinated citizen action, and over 100,000 emails demanding accountability.

Fluoride bans accelerated across Florida and beyond, culminating in victories decades in the making. This was achieved alongside our beloved partners at Stand for Health Freedom—the organization I co-founded that has become the gold standard for health freedom advocacy.

A national coalition emerged to challenge coercive psychiatric practices, including a growing campaign to suspend Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) until it undergoes proper FDA premarket approval. Long-suppressed evidence is finally entering the public record.

Federal policy conversations fundamentally shifted. From pharmaceutical liability reform to environmental transparency, our expert white papers and legislative briefings moved from the margins to the center of serious political discussion.

Over 250 million co-founder and brand-driven media impressions carried these messages into mainstream discourse—without dilution, without apology, without compromise. Our founders were featured throughout mainstream media from Politico to the Wall Street Journal, Fox to NewsMax, ABC to NBC, Epoch Times, and major media outlets who are now starting to report accurately on the topics we hold dear.

These weren’t symbolic gestures. They were structural victories that will protect lives for generations.

Building Bridges Across Continents

Real change requires real presence. In 2025, in my capacity as chairman, this work took me across oceans, building alliances and seeding aligned movements:

South Korea: The March 2025 journey to Seoul marked a historic moment—my official attendance at the WHO's Codex Alimentarius Committee on Food Additives as a delegate representing the MAHA movement. I was honored to walk into the halls where international food policy is written—not as an outsider, but as an official voice for health sovereignty. Alongside Dr. Tia Kansara, who leads global partnerships for the Global Wellness Forum, we built critical alliances with international leaders who understand that food sovereignty and informed consent are universal human rights. This wasn't just diplomacy—it was the moment grassroots health freedom principles gained formal standing at one of the world's most powerful food policy venues, proving that voices once dismissed as "fringe" now have seats at tables where global food standards are determined.

Brussels: Official guests at the EU Parliament where we helped launch MEHA (Make Europe Healthy Again), bringing environmental health and democratic accountability directly into European policy discussions. The message was clear: wellness governance cannot be confined by national borders when the threats are planetary.

London: Critical conversations with legal thinkers, journalists, and civil society leaders at a moment when questions of speech, sovereignty, and transnational pressure moved from theoretical to urgent.

Texas: The honor of participating as a keynote speaker in the 75th Anniversary of the National Health Federation—the world’s oldest international NGO for health freedom and human rights. We weren’t just celebrating history; we were passing the torch to a new generation of coordinated global action.

Each journey reinforced the same truth: what we’re building transcends borders because the principles we’re defending are universal.

Coalition Building with Clarity

None of this happened in isolation.

We moved in concert with extraordinary allies—Stand for Health Freedom, grassroots organizers, independent scientists, legal advocates, international partners, and truth-tellers worldwide.

We collaborated with MAHA and MAHA Action where our missions aligned, while maintaining complete transparency about roles and relationships.

What unified this growing coalition wasn’t hierarchy or political calculation.

It was shared commitment to the fundamental principles that make civilization possible.

When Reality Became Unavoidable

And then came a moment that none of this work was ever chasing — but that nonetheless mattered profoundly.

In May, representatives of this once-marginalized movement stood inside the White House for the MAHA Commission announcement. Not as lobbyists.

Not as spectators. But as people whose work, persistence, and willingness to endure years of erasure had made them impossible to ignore.

For those who remember when these same voices were publicly named, censored, and dismissed as “dangerous” from the the White House press room itself, the symbolism was unmistakable.

The arc bent — not because power suddenly became virtuous, but because truth, carried patiently by citizens, finally became undeniable.

I wrote more fully about that day here, because it deserved its own record:

The Day the Grassroots Became Government.

Why This Moment Matters

The Global Wellness Forum was never about any single issue—fluoride, geoengineering, or pharmaceutical capture, important as these are.

We exist to create coherent alternatives to systems that have become hostile to life itself.

Systems where:

Science serves truth, not corporate profit

Health policy protects people, not pharmaceutical margins

Speech is protected, not algorithmically managed

Sovereignty is honored—from individual bodily autonomy to planetary stewardship

This is why moments like the United States finally standing up to foreign censorship operations matter so profoundly. They signal that years of principled work—often done in obscurity, often at personal cost—are finally surfacing into political reality.

The field is shifting. And humanity is truly starting to awaken from its collective slumber.

What 2026 Holds

If 2025 proved what’s possible when committed people work together, 2026 is about making that possibility durable and scalable.

We’re expanding our expert councils, deepening legislative engagement across multiple states, strengthening international partnerships, and building citizen-powered tools that allow meaningful participation without burnout.

This isn’t a movement fueled by outrage or reactivity.

It’s one powered by coherence, competence, and unshakeable commitment to life-serving principles.

An Invitation to Step Forward

If you’ve been reading, sharing, organizing, testifying, supporting, or simply holding the line this year—thank you. Your participation made every victory possible.

And if you’ve been watching from the edges, sensing that something substantial is finally taking shape, this is your moment to step closer.

The infrastructure exists. The partnerships are proven. The momentum is real.

But independence isn’t free. The victories of 2025—Florida’s geoengineering ban, federal policy shifts, 250 million media impressions—happened because we remained uncompromised and unco-optable. We’re expanding expert councils, deepening legislative engagement, and building citizen-powered tools that don’t depend on corporate funding.

This moment requires investment in principles, not profits.

What’s needed now is broader participation from people who understand that this isn’t about politics—it’s about the basic conditions that make human flourishing possible.

The Line We Drew

This year, we drew a line—not just against censorship and corruption, but for something more fundamental.

For the radical proposition that human beings deserve:

Truth in science

Sovereignty over their bodies

Freedom to speak and think

Clean air, water, and food

Systems that serve life, not profit

That line now runs through policy, law, international relations, and public consciousness. It’s visible. It’s defended. It’s growing stronger.

And 2026 will prove that when people of conscience work together with clarity and persistence, even the most entrenched systems can be transformed.

The future we’ve been building is no longer a possibility.

It’s a reality taking shape.

With profound gratitude and unwavering resolve,

Sayer Ji

Chairman & Co-Founder, Global Wellness Forum

Founder, GreenMedInfo