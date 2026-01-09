Is the UK Transnational Censorship Apparatus Forcing America’s Second 1776 Moment?

View, share, and comment on the X post dedicated to this interview here.

Yesterday marked a historic moment. The Department of Health and Human Services formally celebrated the launch of its newly transformed Eat Real Food guidelines—an unmistakable departure from decades of failed nutritional policy. At the same time, many within the new administration, along with longtime supporters who had worked quietly as private citizens behind the scenes, gathered to recognize the profound progress now unfolding under the banner of Making American Health Again.

You can learn more about this remarkable celebration below.

Yesterday, also, I joined Del Bigtree — host of The HighWire—as we sat down for a no-holds-barred conversation on one of the most consequential—and least understood—censorship campaigns of the COVID era: the rise of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” the shadowy role of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), and the much larger and fast escalating context of transatlantic forces shaping online speech, public health narratives, and democratic processes.

The discussion begins at the moment many independent journalists and researchers first learned they had been labeled public enemies—not through courts or scientific debate, but via coordinated media campaigns that accused them of “killing people” (and other egregious and immoral acts) for the ‘crime’ of questioning official pandemic messaging. What follows is a detailed investigation into how CCDH, led by Imran Ahmed, emerged not as a neutral watchdog organization, but from a political opposition operation rooted in the UK’s Labour Party—one later repurposed to police speech on a global scale.

As the conversation unfolds, I trace CCDH’s origins, funding, and political connections, revealing how British and European regulatory frameworks—such as the UK Online Safety Bill and the EU Digital Services Act—have been leveraged to pressure U.S. platforms, media outlets, and even elected officials. The implications are profound: foreign influence shaping what Americans are allowed to say, read, and share—despite constitutional protections.

The interview also explores the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance, historical parallels to colonial control, and mounting evidence that censorship during COVID was not merely about public health, but about election influence, narrative control, and geopolitical power. Leaked memos, parliamentary testimony, and lawsuits are examined to show how journalists, scientists, and even presidential candidates were targeted for suppression.

Now, years later, the story takes a dramatic turn. With U.S. officials invoking immigration law to address alleged foreign influence operations, the very architect of these campaigns claims to be a victim of free-speech violations—raising urgent questions about hypocrisy, accountability, and the true meaning of civil liberties.

This conversation does not argue that speech should be silenced—on any side. Instead, it asks a deeper question: What happens when unelected foreign actors work to redefine truth, criminalize dissent, and reshape democratic discourse without consent?

For anyone concerned about medical freedom, press freedom, digital censorship, or the future of open societies, this interview provides essential context—and a sobering look at how close the line between “content moderation” and authoritarian control has become.

To read my public statement addressing a June 9 arrest application made against me in the United Kingdom—despite my having no involvement in the underlying case, and based solely on my lawful U.S. speech and a regulatory complaint—see:

Statement on Due Process, U.S.–UK Cross-Border Speech, and a Foreign Arrest Application Made Without Notice

Watch the entire episode on The HireWire here.

Share

👉 Follow Sayer’s ongoing investigative reporting and daily analysis on Social Media for real-time updates as this story continues to unfold.