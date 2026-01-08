Read, comment and share the X post here.

This morning, I stood with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—and with Dr. Tia Kansara, my partner—celebrating a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life:

The official launch of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025–2030, anchored in a message so simple it feels almost rebellious in our era:

Eat real food.

For far too long, nutrition policy has operated as a subtle but pervasive form of coercion—shaped by entrenched special interests, codified through federal procurement rules, and then imposed at scale through school lunches, military rations, VA hospitals, SNAP, WIC, and Head Start.

The reality is that the chronic disease epidemic in this country has been driven largely by two foundational forces: environmental exposures (including an ever-expanding vaccination burden), and nutritional imbalances—deficiencies and excesses alike—exacerbated by a food system dominated by pesticide-laden, ultra-processed, non-organic products.

In recent days, HHS made a stunning and long-overdue shift by halting and reversing the unchecked expansion of the childhood vaccine schedule. And with today’s equally bold transformation in federal food policy, that same trajectory is now being confronted at its other root.

This is not a cosmetic revision. It is a radical reset.

And its implications are profound: a generational course correction with the potential to produce radically positive, enduring improvements in human health—extending far beyond the present moment and into the lives of those yet to be born.

Learn more at the new government EAT REAL FOOD website: https://realfood.gov/

Why this is bigger than most people realize

If you’ve followed my work, you know this: the “Food Is Medicine” paradigm isn’t trendy—it’s foundational.

GreenMedInfo.com has been around for 20 years, building a public, searchable evidence base of over 100,000 scientific studies showing why and how food, nutrients, and lifestyle interventions shape outcomes across chronic disease.

Which is why today’s shift is so striking.

Because when federal guidelines begin to reflect what the research has been saying for decades, it doesn’t just change messaging—it changes the machinery:

what gets purchased with federal dollars

what gets served to children daily

what gets normalized as “healthy”

what becomes culturally reinforced versus quietly undermined

This is why I’m calling it what it is:

Revolutionary.

And it signals that MAHA is here to stay—not as a slogan, but as a root-cause strategy for reversing the chronic disease epidemic in an unprecedented way.

Food isn’t only medicine—it’s information

Here’s the deeper layer that matters.

My life’s work has been to help restore a truth our ancestors understood intuitively—and that modern science is now validating in detail:

Food is not only medicine. Food is information.

Every dietary choice delivers biological instructions—signals that interact with:

metabolism and inflammation

hormones and neurotransmitters

immune tone and resilience

the microbiome ecosystem

and critically, gene expression and epigenetic regulation

When you change what you eat, you’re not just changing calories.

You’re changing inputs that can produce radical downstream effects in how the human body functions, adapts, repairs, and even how it expresses its genetic potential over time.

That’s why these guidelines matter so much. They aren’t simply telling Americans what to put on a plate.

They are reshaping the informational environment that governs population biology.

(For readers who want a fuller framework for this—food as biological signaling, genetic expression, and resilience—I explored these principles at length in REGENERATE , and my course the REGENERATE YOURSELF Masterclass).

What it really means to “flip the pyramid”

One of the most radical—and least appreciated—dimensions of today’s announcement is this:

The food pyramid has been flipped.

Not just visually.

Not just nutritionally.

But structurally and symbolically.

For decades, the pyramid functioned as an instrument of captured interests—an inverted logic that placed:

refined carbohydrates at the base

industrial seed oils labeled “heart healthy”

protein and traditional fats pushed to the margins

This wasn’t accidental. It fed an economic flywheel:

weaponized food → metabolic dysfunction → chronic disease → sick-care dependency → lifelong pharmaceutical management

A closed loop.

By flipping the pyramid, this administration is doing something far more disruptive than revising macronutrient ratios.

It is breaking a control architecture that has quietly governed public health for half a century.

What’s now being centered are foods that have been with humanity since the beginning of time:

high-quality protein from animal and plant sources

natural fats—including traditionally demonized saturated fats (learn about the powerful healing properties of butter here)

whole foods grown, raised, hunted, gathered, and prepared across ancestral cultures

fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in their intact forms

And what is finally being displaced from the center?

industrial seed oils

ultra-processed carbohydrates

food-like substances engineered for shelf life, addiction, and profit

This isn’t nostalgia. It’s biological realism.

Human physiology did not evolve on refined flour, corn syrup, and oxidized industrial oils. It evolved on nutrient density, protein sufficiency, and fats that stabilize hormones, brains, immune systems, and cellular membranes. Food also contains gene-regulatory exosomes that literally “talk” to our body’s cells.

By restoring those foundations, the guidelines aren’t just correcting a dietary mistake.

They are interrupting the feedback loop that feeds both the chronic disease epidemic and the drug industries built to manage it.

That is why this moment matters. And that is why resistance will be fierce.

Because when you flip the pyramid, you don’t just change what people eat—you change who benefits.

From the pyramid to national readiness

What made today even more striking is that this inversion is not remaining theoretical.

I had the opportunity to meet with Admiral Brian Christine, the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS and the senior public health advisor to the Secretary. In that role, Admiral Christine oversees the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the nation’s uniformed services, and plays a pivotal role in translating public health priorities into operational reality across government.

Our conversation made one thing clear: the MAHA mission is being carried directly into the military and uniformed health services. This shift recognizes that those entrusted with defending and protecting the nation cannot be fed in ways that quietly undermine their strength, cognition, endurance, and long-term resilience.

This is another dimension many will miss.

You cannot sustain national security on ultra-processed food.

You cannot maintain readiness, morale, or operational capacity while fueling service members with the same inputs that drive insulin resistance, inflammation, fatty liver disease, and cognitive decline in the civilian population.

Taking MAHA into the military and uniformed services isn’t symbolic.

It’s strategic.

It reflects a long-overdue recognition:

A nation cannot be strong if those sworn to defend it are metabolically compromised.

A personal note: why this moment matters to me (and to us)

I was with Bobby today, celebrating this incredible moment—deeply historic, deeply meaningful.

With HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., honoring the launch of the Eat Real Food dietary guidelines—an unprecedented turning point in public health history. For far too long, food has been weaponized by special interests against the health of the public. Today, that trajectory is finally being reversed.

I have dedicated my professional life to advancing truly healthy, regenerative policies and practices. To witness these long-fought principles now shaping national leadership fills me with immense gratitude and joy.

We are all so profoundly proud of our friend and colleague, Secretary Kennedy, and inspired by an administration willing to confront the chronic disease epidemic at its root—restoring food as a source of nourishment, resilience, and renewal for the people.

This is what it looks like when the culture begins to remember.

What happens next

A guideline is a blueprint. The real work is implementation.

That means:

federal procurement shifting toward real food

school lunch reform accelerating

SNAP and retailer stocking standards evolving

medical institutions being forced—by evidence and economics—to catch up

a public conversation that can no longer pretend ultra-processed food is “normal”

If we stay awake, engaged, and focused, this becomes the beginning of a national reorientation—away from symptom-management and toward true prevention.

And of course, we will advocate every step of the way for organic, regenerative, and biodynamic agricultural practices to replace conventional ones as this historic transition ripples out into the nation.

Your invitation

If you’ve been waiting for a moment to ground your health choices in something bigger than “personal wellness,” this is it.

Start where policy finally is:

Eat real food.

Teach your children. Support farmers and ranchers who steward life.

Build meals that restore metabolism, mood, immunity, and resilience.

And stay alert—because this shift will be challenged. Any time profit built on chronic disease is disrupted, resistance follows.

But today proved something important: The tide is turning.