Zuckerberg’s Reflection on Censorship: A Casual Admission of Catastrophic Consequences

In a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Mark Zuckerberg reflected on Facebook’s approach to content moderation during critical moments in recent history, particularly the declared COVID-19 pandemic and the 2016 and 2020 elections. While Zuckerberg admitted to mistakes and government pressure, his casual tone and lack of accountability starkly contrast with the devastating real-world consequences these decisions have caused.

As the founder of GreenMedInfo.com, I know firsthand the impact of these policies. Facebook and Instagram deleted our pages and my personal professional accounts, erasing over one million followers simply for sharing truthful, well-sourced information about the risks and harms associated with mRNA vaccines. We warned the public early on about the potential dangers, citing credible sources, including FDA documents revealing serious conditions and even deaths linked to these vaccines. This unilateral action not only stifled free speech but also robbed countless individuals of the opportunity for informed medical choice and consent. Many were left without access to critical information, resulting in preventable injuries and, tragically, lives lost. Were it not for grassroots health freedom organizations like Stand For Health Freedom (which I co-founded back in 2019), millions would have been further deprived of life-saving information without which informed medical choice and consent is not possible. Meanwhile, the narrative that justified these actions—such as the Disinformation Dozen report—has been exposed as deeply flawed and misleading, as we’ve outlined in detail. This suppression of independent voices, like ours, underscores the real disinformation crisis and its devastating consequences for public health and trust.

Zuckerberg’s acknowledgment that Facebook deferred to government demands to censor content—even when that content was truthful—validates what many of us have long suspected, and which we reported on here two years ago. He described how the Biden Administration pressured his company to suppress discussions of vaccine side effects and other inconvenient truths. Indeed, President Biden himself accused me and those put on CCDH’s list as “killing people with misinformation.”

These revelations are chilling when juxtaposed against the real consequences of these actions. For instance, GreenMedInfo.com’s removal not only silenced a robust community dedicated to health freedom but also contributed to the broader suppression of dissenting voices during a time of unprecedented medical experimentation.

What is most alarming about Zuckerberg’s comments is the lighthearted manner in which he discussed these decisions. Describing life-altering censorship policies as a "slippery slope" or a "pressure test" diminishes the catastrophic fallout for the individuals and communities impacted. For many, this was not merely a misstep—it was a violation of their right to access diverse perspectives and make informed choices.

The removal of GreenMedInfo.com’s pages stemmed from flawed methodologies and sensationalist reports, such as the now-debunked Disinformation Dozen by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). Despite clear evidence that the report misrepresented data and methodology, its narrative was weaponized by media outlets and policymakers to justify censorship campaigns that marginalized independent voices like ours.

While Zuckerberg now claims a commitment to "durable" content moderation policies and a renewed focus on free expression, these admissions come too late for the millions of people harmed by past actions. The acknowledgment of mistakes is a step in the right direction, but without accountability or reparations, these words ring hollow for those of us who suffered irreparable damage to our platforms, businesses, and communities.

At its core, this issue transcends any one platform or policy. It strikes at the heart of what it means to live in a free society, where individuals have the right to access information, make informed decisions, and hold those in power accountable. The stories of platforms like GreenMedInfo.com, silenced under the guise of combating "misinformation," must serve as cautionary tales in this broader fight for digital freedom and health sovereignty.

Zuckerberg’s casual acknowledgment of past missteps must not be the end of this conversation. It is a call to action for us to demand transparency, justice, and meaningful safeguards to prevent such abuses of power in the future. Let this be a turning point where the voices silenced by censorship are not just acknowledged but amplified.

Now is the time to reclaim our digital voices and the right to question, explore, and share ideas freely. This fight is far from over.

ZUCKERBERG: “I still think it’s good for more people to get the vaccine… I think that they [the government] had a kind of goal that they thought was in the interests of the country. And the way they went about it, I think, violated the law.”

ROGAN: “Well, there’s a bunch of problems with that, right? There’s the emergency use authorization that they needed in order to get this pushed through. And you can’t have that without valid therapeutics being available. And so they suppressed valid therapeutics. So they’re suppressing real information that would lead to people being healthy and successful in defeating this disease.

“And they did that so that they could have this one solution. And this was Fauci’s game plan. I mean, this is the movie Dallas Buyers Club. That’s Fauci in that movie. That was with the AIDS crisis. This is the exact same game plan that was played out with the COVID vaccine.

“They pushed one solution, this only one, suppressed all therapeutics through propaganda, through suppressing monoclonal antibodies, like all of it. And that was done, in my opinion, for profit. And they did that because it was extremely profitable. The amount of money that was made was extraordinary during that time.”

On Government Pressure to Censor Content: