Tina Malia’s Tryambakam is a radiant invocation woven from one of the most ancient and sacred mantras of India. The title, drawn from the Sanskrit Trayambaka—“the three-eyed one”—is a name for Lord Shiva, the great transformer and revealer of truth. Shiva’s three eyes symbolize his power to perceive past, present, and future, and his ability to see beyond the veil of ordinary perception into the eternal. This word appears in the opening of the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, one of the oldest and most beloved Vedic chants, often called the “Great Death-Conquering Mantra.”

Through her voice, Tina channels the essence of this prayer: a call for healing, renewal, and liberation. Her song becomes more than music—it is a journey into the timeless rhythm of devotion, guiding listeners into a space where the heart softens, the mind expands, and the soul remembers its own immortality. Tryambakam is at once a song of praise, a balm for the spirit, and a bridge between the ancient wisdom of the sages and the modern seeker’s longing for peace.