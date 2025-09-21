🔥 🔥 On Trial for TRUTH: Replay of Live Conversation with the Trusted Twelve

They called them the “Disinformation Dozen” and tried to erase them from the internet.

But instead of being silenced, they rose stronger — more committed than ever to truth, freedom, and defending every American’s right to speak without fear.

Followed by millions, these doctors, researchers, and advocates have been at the center of one of the most consequential censorship battles in U.S. history.

And now, they are fighting back.

This exclusive livestream brought members of the Trusted Twelve together to speak openly about the landmark 171-page federal civil rights lawsuit filed against CCDH, U.S. officials, and Big Tech — a case exposing how “reputation” was weaponized to silence dissent and crush debate.

⚡ David vs. Goliath

Imagine standing against the multi-trillion-dollar Digital Borg of Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube — platforms that censored hundreds of millions worldwide for speaking truth, sharing inconvenient facts, or voicing dissent.

They have limitless resources, armies of lawyers, and the full weight of government and media on their side.

And yet — who are they up against? Just a handful of citizens, supported only by a few highly principled pro bono lawyers.

This is our David vs. Goliath civil rights case. And yes — we are the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” (what we call the Trusted Twelve) — accused not of spreading lies, but of sharing life-saving missing information when the media offered only deception.

📅 Originally streamed: Sunday, Sept 21st | 5:30 PM EST

Why You Need to Watch the Replay:

Hear directly from those who stood at the center of a government-directed censorship campaign.

Learn how this lawsuit could change the future of free speech in America — and worldwide.

Discover how to support and stand with those who risked everything to defend truth.

This isn’t just their fight.

It’s our fight — for truth, for freedom, and for the future.

👉 Read the lawsuit details here

👉Learn about the details of the case here.

👉 Make a donation to support the effort

Support the Lawsuit