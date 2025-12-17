When a BBC Edit Became Evidence: How Trump’s January 6 Speech Was Rewritten, Replayed, and Used Against Americans

What you’re about to hear in the clip above posted to X from LindellTV matters — not just politically, but constitutionally.

Enrique Tarrio has now confirmed that the same edited January 6 clip aired by the BBC was shown to his jury during his criminal trial. The clip spliced together words spoken by President Trump more than 40 minutes apart, while removing Trump’s explicit call to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

This was not a misunderstanding.

It was not a harmless edit.

And it did not remain in the realm of media commentary.

According to Tarrio, the Department of Justice knew the clip was misleading — and used it anyway, allowing a foreign state-chartered broadcaster’s edit to function as evidentiary narrative inside an American courtroom.

That is the escalation point.

This is why the current media framing of President Trump’s lawsuit against the BBC as “just defamation” is so profoundly misleading.

When an edited broadcast:

Is treated as factual authority

Is relied upon by prosecutors

Is shown to juries

And helps deprive defendants of liberty

The issue is no longer reputation.

It is foreign narrative interference, due process contamination, and the suppression of U.S. constitutional rights through falsified media evidence.

Tarrio puts it plainly:

“That fake clip didn’t just influence my trial — it influenced the President’s case and justice itself.”

This video confirms what the reporting below lays out in detail:

🔹 Trump’s lawsuit is not a personal grievance

🔹 The BBC is not a neutral actor

🔹 The damage extends beyond Trump to every American subjected to this narrative

If a foreign broadcaster can inject edited political speech into U.S. prosecutions — with prosecutorial awareness — then the integrity of elections, trials, and constitutional protections is no longer intact.

Read the full analysis:

This is not about the past.

It is about whether truth, due process, and constitutional limits still exist when media narratives cross into the machinery of justice.