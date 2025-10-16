The Day MAHA Went Global — Our Stand in the European Parliament for Health Freedom

Share the X post of of the video above: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1978827996233404867

On October 15th and 16th, I had the honor of joining leaders from both sides of the Atlantic gathered at the European Parliament in Brussels to launch Make Europe Healthy Again (MEHA) — a new European-wide initiative deeply — inspired by the MAHA movement in the United State — and similarly dedicated to restoring public health, human dignity, and bodily and spiritual sovereignty.

When I addressed the Parliament audience, I felt I was not only representing myself, but the millions of advocates and followers of Stand for Health Freedom, GreenMedInfo, and the Global Wellness Forum—communities that have stood firm through years of challenge, defending health freedom, truth, and most of all, the well-being of our children, and our families, who faced unimaginable adversity from medical tyranny over the past 5 years.

I am happy to say, we have reached a true turning point. The grassroots have entered the very halls of power that once claimed the authority not only to suppress free speech, but to coerce and mandate medical interventions carrying the risk of death or irreversible harm. The doors that were once closed to us are now beginning to open—because truth, spoken with courage and conscience, cannot be contained forever.

What we are part of now is not a campaign or a brand—it is a human movement, rising beyond politics, egos, and logos. And this is truly a global movement. MEHA and MAHA inevitably will lead to Make the World Healthy Again and most importantly: Make Ourselves Healthy Again - radical responsibility is the most potent medicine, and capable of generating miraculous healing effects in our bodies, and our lives.

You can view the entire press conference below.

This event marked the formal transatlantic alliance between Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) and Make Europe Healthy Again (MEHA) — bridging two continents in a movement for health sovereignty, evidence-based reform, and renewal of trust in science and humanity itself.

This historic event brought together a wide range of scientists, politicians, policy-makers, MDs and health practitioners, along with activists and advocates from all walks of life.

Also joining me to speak was the legendary Scott Tips, JD, President of the international non-governmental organization National Health Federation—where I serve as an advisor and former Vice Chairman. For more than 25 years, Scott has devoted his life to defending the rights of the world’s citizens at the Codex Alimentarius meetings, working tirelessly to reduce the contamination of our global food supply by toxic chemicals, additives, and GMOs, while championing improved nutritional standards, vitamin access, and the promotion of organic and high-integrity food systems.

We also had the great pleasure of spending time with MEHA’s Vice President, former Member of the European Parliament Rob Roos, pictured below with Dr. Tia Kansara and me. Rob is regarded across Europe as a legend—one of the few public officials who had the courage to refuse both the mRNA injections and the digital passport system, risking everything to defend health freedom, bodily sovereignty, and truth in governance.

You can watch the full three-hour recording below, featuring keynote addresses from Dr. Aseem Malhotra, the newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of MEHA, and Dr. Robert Malone, who joins me and Global Wellness Forum’s international partnership director Dr. Tia Kansara on the organization’s international steering committee.

If you would like a powerful analysis of MEHA and MAHA, read Dr. Robert Malone’s substack below.

Keynote participants included:

Aseem Malhotra — Cardiologist, Medical Advisor to MAHA Action

Robert Malone — Physician, Scientist and ACIP Member

Rob Roos — Former MEP and Vice-President of MEHA

Mattias Desmet — Authority on Psychology of Totalitarianism

Andrea Lemont Nazarenko — Psychologist and Authority on System-Level Change in Public Health

Kai Kisielinski

Tia Kansara

Sayer Ji

Beate Pfeil

Renata Holzeisen

Philipp Kruse

Michael Nehls

Louis Fouche

Tom Lausen

Alberto Donzelli

Aleksandar Neskovic

Andrija Klaric

Sabine Stebel

Elaine Mullally

Walter Surböck

Hosted by Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg with support from MEP Mag. Gerald Hauser and the Patriots for Europe Foundation.

If you wish to be part of this growing movement—to help shape a future rooted in truth, health, and human dignity—explore the Global Wellness Forum here and MEHA here, and join us in restoring the foundations of life, liberty and happiness, together.