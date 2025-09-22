Trump & RFK Shatter the Silence on What's Really Behind the Autism Catastrophe

For decades, families have cried out for the truth. Mothers were silenced, fathers ridiculed, scientists blacklisted, and the medical establishment insisted autism was a genetic mystery—untouchable, incurable, and unrelated to what we are doing to our children.

That era ended today.

At the White House, President Donald J. Trump, flanked by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and senior medical officials, broke the last taboo: autism is not destiny, it is environmentally induced—and the pharmaceutical industry’s products are central drivers.

Trump: “This is Artificially Induced.”

Trump began with the numbers:

“Just a few decades ago, one in 20,000 children had autism. Then one in 10,000. Today it’s one in 31 overall, and for boys in places like California, it’s one in 12. You don’t go from one in 20,000 to one in 10,000 to one in 10 unless something is very wrong. This is artificially induced.”

Official HHS data confirms it: autism prevalence has surged nearly 400% since 2000 and now affects 1 in 31 U.S. children. For boys, it’s 1 in 20. In California, 1 in 12.5.

On Tylenol

“Taking Tylenol during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism. Don’t take it. Don’t take it. There’s no downside in not taking it. Ideally you don’t take it at all.” “And you shouldn’t give Tylenol to your child every time he goes in for a shot. For years, I’ve heard it—every shot, they throw Tylenol at the baby. Don’t do it.”

Trump even cited Cuba—where Tylenol is scarce and autism rates are negligible—as evidence that this link is real.

HHS confirmed immediate action: the FDA will issue physician notices, begin safety label changes for acetaminophen, and launch a nationwide public service campaign to warn families.

The evidence is undeniable: the Boston Birth Cohort and the Nurses’ Health Study II show consistent associations between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and later autism/ADHD diagnoses. An international consensus already recommended limiting use. Now the U.S. government is catching up.

On Vaccines

Trump’s indictment of the vaccine schedule was unprecedented:

“They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies. It looks like they’re pumping into a horse. Eighty different vaccines, all at once, into a fragile little child—it’s a disgrace.” “Instead of one visit where they load it up, you do it over four or five visits. Break it up. There’s no downside—only upside.” “We want no mercury in the vaccines. We want no aluminum in the vaccines. The MMR should be taken separately. When you mix them, that’s when there could be a problem.” “There is no reason to give a baby just born Hepatitis B. It’s sexually transmitted. Wait until the child is 12 years old. That’s common sense.”

And he told a story that haunts him:

“I had a woman who worked for me. Her boy was the most perfect child—healthy, beautiful. After a vaccine, he spiked a 107-degree fever. She said, ‘I’ve lost my boy.’ And I saw it with my own eyes. He was gone.”

On the Suppression of Truth

“I was saying these things 20 years ago with Bobby, and I was attacked. You say it, you get attacked. Why? The medical community? The drug companies? The doctors? I don’t know. But I don’t care. All I know is this: we’re going to save children, and this will be as important as anything I’ve done.”

RFK Jr.: “We Will Leave No Stone Unturned.”

Secretary Kennedy took the podium and made clear that the culture of corruption at NIH, FDA, and CDC was over:

“Historically, NIH has focused almost solely on politically safe and entirely fruitless research about the genetic drivers of autism. That would be like studying the genetic drivers of lung cancer without looking at cigarettes.” “We are now replacing politicized science and corruption with evidence-based medicine. NIH, FDA, CDC, and CMS are breaking down the silos and investigating all possible causes—including toxic and pharmaceutical exposures. There are no taboos.”

He emphasized listening to those who have been silenced:

“Some 40 to 70 percent of mothers with autistic children believe their child was injured by a vaccine. President Trump believes we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them, like prior administrations. These women have been silenced and demonized for three decades. That ends now.”

And he pledged transparency:

“Whatever the answer is, we will tell you. We will perform the studies that should have been performed 25 years ago. We will notify the public regularly of our progress. We will not delay.”

Policy Shifts Announced

Leucovorin: First FDA-Recognized Treatment Pathway FDA authorized leucovorin (a synthetic form of folate) for children with cerebral folate deficiency associated with autistic symptoms.

Medicaid and CHIP will cover it.

NIH will launch confirmatory trials.

Evidence: 85% of patients experienced clinical benefit, including improved speech and communication.

This is the first official recognition that autism symptoms can be treated and improved — shattering the myth of untouchable genetics. [Note: For a wide range of natural, evidence-based approaches that do not require prescription for autism treatment, and some of which like sulforphane which may provide superior outcomes to leucovorin, consult the GreenMedInfo.com database here.] FDA Action on Tylenol (Acetaminophen) FDA to issue physician notices, begin safety label change , and HHS to launch a nationwide campaign .

Large-scale studies (Boston Birth Cohort, Nurses’ Health Study II) show consistent associations.

HHS admits: “Even a modest increase in risk could have a significant public health impact.” [Read my 3 part series on Tylenol toxicity issues, starting with the Part I: Breaking: Government Finally Admits Tylenol-Autism Link After Years of Corporate Cover-Up] NIH Autism Data Science Initiative (ADSI) $50 million, 13 projects selected out of 248 applications.

Explicit focus on “exposomics” : environmental contaminants, nutrition, medications, vaccinations , infections, stressors — alongside genetics.

NIH Director Bhattacharya: “We are harnessing cutting-edge science to uncover the root causes of autism.”

Trump: “This Means Everything.”

No President has ever prioritized autism like this:

“This will be as important as any single thing I’ve done. We’re going to save a lot of children from a tough life, really tough life. We’re going to save a lot of parents from a tough life. This means everything.” “I don’t want to leave office and still see numbers like one in 10 or one in 12. I want to see one in 10,000 again—or none. That’s where we’re going.”

The Profound Break

This was not politics-as-usual. It was a repudiation of 30 years of medical orthodoxy, and what many who have experienced iatrogenic harms directly believe has been an ongoing, multi-decade coverup where victims of medically induced illness are often blamed or gaslit for raising their legitimate concerns.

The government has finally:

Admitted autism is environmentally induced.

Linked Tylenol and vaccines to autism risk.

Validated parents long gaslit and mocked.

Ordered agencies to investigate without censorship or taboo.

Why It Matters for MAHA

This is the centralization of everything MAHA has stood for:

Radical transparency instead of suppression.

Listening to families instead of persecuting them.

Challenging pharma power instead of protecting it.

Confronting toxic exposures instead of hiding them.

RFK Jr. gave voice to the voiceless. Trump gave political power to the silenced. Together, they ripped the lid off the most dangerous lie of our time.

History will remember this as the day the U.S. government admitted what parents always knew:

Autism is not destiny.

It is not “bad genes.”

It is a man-made epidemic—

And it can be prevented.

