RFK Jr. vs. The System: Kucinich Speaks Out

Speaker 1 (00:00):

Has since run for office as an independent. Dennis, thanks for being with us here on BBC News. When you heard all of the back and forth at that hearing today, and RFK Jr. being called an anti-vaxxer and so on, is that your view of him?

Dennis Kucinich (00:17):

It’s not whether it’s my view or not. I would not have backed his campaign from the beginning as a Democrat if he had told me that he was anti-vax. He is not anti-vaccine—he is for vaccine safety. And why is that controversial? Why is wanting food safety controversial? Why is looking at food additives controversial?

Speaker 1 (01:16):

Many of those senators today quoted his own words back to them, though, and how he founded the Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit that touts anti-vaccine messages. Public health doctors say he’s not up to the job. Why do you think he’s the best choice?

Dennis Kucinich (01:37):

Speaker 1 (02:36):

What about the personal attacks? His own cousin, Caroline Kennedy, called him a predator. What do you make of that?

Dennis Kucinich (02:55):

Speaker 1 (04:00):

Why did you leave his campaign?

Dennis Kucinich (04:05):

It wasn’t about healthcare, and I won’t get into it. But he is my friend. We still communicate often, and I hope the Senate approves him because America needs a leader who is willing to take on the biggest health challenges.

Speaker 1 (04:40):

Do you think he’ll be confirmed?

Dennis Kucinich (04:43):

