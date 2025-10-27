Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

The Dark Side To Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
Oct 27, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Every October, the world turns pink — but few realize that Breast Cancer Awareness Month began not as a grassroots health movement, but as a pharmaceutical marketing campaign.

In this exposé, Sayer Ji reveals the disturbing origins of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and its deep ties to AstraZeneca — a pharmaceutical giant born from Imperial Chemical Indu…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture