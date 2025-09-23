Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

The Ultimate Guide to Healing with Light Photobiomodulation and the EndoLight® Band

Discover why light isn’t just illumination—it’s a biological input as vital as food and water.
Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
Sep 23, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

In this special interview, Sayer Ji sits down with Dr. Chris D’Adamo—leading epidemiologist, integrative medicine authority, and author of over 90 peer-reviewed publications—to explore the fascinating science of photobiomodulation (how light influences biology). Together, they unpack why light should be considered a nutrient, how different wavelengths—f…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture