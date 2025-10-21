⚡ Rethinking Psychiatry: Sayer Ji on ECT, Autism, and the Awakening of Medicine

In this compelling and wide-ranging conversation, Sayer Ji—founder of GreenMedInfo.com and author of Regenerate—joins Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson to pull back the curtain on one of medicine’s most controversial frontiers: the ongoing use of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and the dark legacy of modern psychiatry.

The dialogue explores how psychiatry’s roots in coercion, trauma, and experimental “treatments” continue today under new names—and how ECT, still performed on children as young as five, exposes deep ethical and scientific failures in the medical establishment. From this starting point, the conversation expands to the broader crisis of informed consent, the manipulation of science, and the public awakening now taking place.

Along the way, Sayer connects the dots between the Tylenol–autism controversy, the pharmaceutical control of pain and emotion, and the larger spiritual and societal implications of numbing the human experience. The discussion culminates in a vision for regenerative medicine, where natural healing, personal sovereignty, and faith in the body’s intelligence guide the future of health.

Takeaways:

ECT remains a sanctioned medical procedure—despite evidence of lasting neurological harm.

The psychiatric industry’s history of abuse continues in modern “therapies.”

Dissenting voices in medicine are breaking through the censorship barrier.

Environmental toxins like glyphosate and pharmaceutical overuse compound neurodevelopmental disorders.

Pain and fever are part of the body’s intelligent healing process, not enemies to be suppressed.

The path forward is sovereignty over one’s own body, informed consent, and a return to natural, regenerative health practices.

Resources Mentioned:

