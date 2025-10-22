Sayer Ji's Substack

Share post
An Inconvenient Study

In 2016, Del Bigtree approached a top expert to run a vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study. The study was conducted, & the results haven’t seen the light of day—until now
Sayer Ji
Oct 22, 2025
Transcript

The Study

Here is what Henry Ford stated when The HighWire reached out to them for comment about the study:

“This report was not published because it did not meet the rigorous scientific standards we demand as a premier medical research institution. Data has consistently shown vaccinations are a safe and effective way to protect children against potentially life-altering diseases.”

And here is what Henry Ford has stated publicly about the study.

Resources

For additional resources supporting the ideas in the film, check out:

View the official site of this film here:

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com

