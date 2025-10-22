An Inconvenient Study

The Study
Here is what Henry Ford stated when The HighWire reached out to them for comment about the study:
“This report was not published because it did not meet the rigorous scientific standards we demand as a premier medical research institution. Data has consistently shown vaccinations are a safe and effective way to protect children against potentially life-altering diseases.”
And here is what Henry Ford has stated publicly about the study.
Resources
For additional resources supporting the ideas in the film, check out:
icandecide.org, including the Placebo Pyramid and Get Informed section
thehighwire.com, including Vaxxed, depositions of vaccinologists, and interviews of persecuted doctors
pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, including prior Henry Ford related and vaccine safety studies
nationalacademies.org, including all prior IOM vaccine safety reports
henryford.com, including its vaccine related claims and statements
cdc.gov, including all mortality and vaccine safety data and citations
fda.gov, including all vaccine related licensure documents
youtube.com, including videos of scientists discussing DTP and mortality
View the official site of this film here:
https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com