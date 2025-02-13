As millions and I celebrate this moment, we should acknowledge that this is far more than a political victory—it is a turning point in American history. For decades, a silent war has been waged against the health and sovereignty of the American people. A war fought not with armies, but with captured agencies, corporate propaganda, and policies designed to keep us sick, dependent, and powerless. That era ends today.

As founder of www.GreenMedInfo.com and co-founder of www.StandforHealthFreedom.com, I have dedicated my life to uncovering the truth about the real causes of disease and paths towards health, advocating for uncompromising bodily sovereignty, and shedding light on the the dangers of unchecked corporate and government overreach. 🛡️For over a decade, Bobby and I have stood side by side in this fight—united by an unwavering commitment to medical freedom and the fundamental right of every human being to make informed choices about their own body. I’ve watched him face relentless attacks from the media, from government institutions, from those who profit off of censorship and control. And yet, he never wavered. His resilience, his heart, and his unshakable dedication to truth have been a source of inspiration not just to me, but to millions who have felt abandoned, unheard, and powerless.

⚖️ For too long, families suffering from chronic disease, medical injury, and the unchecked greed of corporate medicine have been dismissed, silenced, and gaslit. They were told they were imagining things. That their suffering wasn’t real. That they were “misinformed.” But today, their cries for justice have been heard. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading HHS, the tide has shifted.

💥 This is the moment health freedom advocates have prayed for—the dawn of a new era where the shackles of medical tyranny are finally breaking. For too long, families suffering from chronic disease, vaccine injuries, and the unchecked greed of corporate medicine have been voiceless, dismissed, and oppressed. But today, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading HHS, their cries for justice are answered. This is our 1776 moment—a declaration of independence from a system that has failed to protect us, and a reaffirmation of our sacred right to bodily autonomy and true informed consent. It is proof that the will of the people, when united, is unstoppable. 🇺🇸President Trump has kept his word, and with this appointment, the people's mandate in our renewed constitutional republic is as good as gold. Let the restoration of American wellness begin.

🔔 For years, the American people have been told they have no choice—that their health belongs to bureaucrats, that their children’s futures can be dictated by unelected agencies in collusion with corporate interests. That ends now. This confirmation is proof that the will of the people, when united, is unstoppable. No matter how powerful the opposition, truth will prevail.

📜 This moment also reaffirms a powerful truth: when a leader makes a promise to the people and keeps it, the foundation of our republic is strengthened. President Trump has kept his word. The people have spoken, in one of the largest and most successful grassroots mobilizations in history. And together, we have shattered the illusion that the establishment’s grip on our health is unbreakable.

🌱 But this is just the beginning. A new era is upon us—one where health belongs to the people, where transparency replaces screcy, and where every American has the right to thrive free from corporate and government overreach.

✨ Let the restoration of American wellness and fully reclaimed health sovereignty begin—and ripple out across the world, bringing hope, healing, and freedom to all. 🌍💫

Sayer Ji

Chairman and co-founder,

