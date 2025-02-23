Peter Hotez’s mildly hysterical yet completely scripted testimony from late last year is a masterclass in apocalyptic scaremongering. His narrative stitches together every conceivable virus—real or hypothetical—into an impending doomsday scenario, all under the guise of scientific foresight. Upon closer examination, it becomes evident that this isn’t epidemiology—it’s political theater disguised as public health, a meticulously crafted biosecurity script. Yet, in his eagerness to sell fear, Hotez inadvertently exposed the playbook: a blueprint for weaponizing germ theory to manufacture panic, justify draconian measures, and tighten control over entire populations. Look no further than the murderous insanity of the great "henocide", where millions of healthy birds are being culled in response to the latest wave of avian flu hysteria—a testament to how this fear-driven machinery operates in real time.

The Absurd Premise: “Everything Is a Pandemic”

Hotez starts with an ominous warning, saying:

"We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike, starting on January 21…”

January 21? A specific date for the apocalypse? He proceeds to rattle off a laundry list of biological threats, as if reading from a Hollywood screenplay designed to justify endless public health crackdowns.

“H5N1…I’m really worried about. It’s all over wild birds… getting into poultry… in the cattle… in the milk, and that’s just the beginning.”

This statement is designed to trigger mass hysteria. The reality? H5N1 has been around for decades, and human-to-human transmission remains elusive. But for Notez, the mere possibility of it happening is enough to justify indefinite emergency powers.

The Pandemic Prophecy Playbook

He then moves on to another favorite genre of his—forever Coronaviruses:

“We have another major Coronavirus likely brewing in Asia. We've had SARS in 2002, SARS-2 (COVID-19) in 2019, and we know these viruses are jumping from bats to people 1000s of times a year.”

Translation: Coronaviruses exist, and therefore, at any given moment, a new pandemic is “likely brewing.” This is the kind of linguistic trickery that keeps public health bureaucrats permanently employed: manufacture the illusion of an impending disaster, regardless of whether it materializes.

Throwing Every Virus Into the Fear Blender

As if avian flu and endless Coronaviruses weren’t enough, Notez expands his script:

“We have a big problem with mosquito-transmitted viruses all along the Gulf Coast... expecting dengue… possibly Zika virus coming back… maybe even yellow fever.”

Ah yes, the return of Zika—the virus that was supposed to cause mass birth defects but quietly disappeared when it was no longer politically convenient. But don’t worry, Notez assures us: “maybe even yellow fever” (because why not throw that in too?).

Blaming “Anti-Vaxxers” for Everything

Perhaps the most laughable moment of his monologue is when he blames vaccine skeptics for all emerging infectious diseases:

“We have all this sharp rise in vaccine-preventable diseases… fivefold rise in pertussis… measles outbreaks… polio in the wastewater in New York.”

This is textbook fear-mongering. Polio in wastewater has been detected for years, but there have been no major outbreaks. The pathogen responsible for Bubonic plague has been found in subway cars, a decade ago, yet no outbreak has been reported. As for the alleged measles and pertussis increases? The data is cherry-picked to push a narrative that dissent from the pharmaceutical consensus is a public health threat.

The Real Agenda: A Political Hit Job

Hotez’s grand finale comes with this absurd prediction:

“All that's going to come crashing down on January 21 on the Trump administration.”

This is the giveaway. The entire testimony is less about epidemiology and more about framing future crises in a political context. He’s not warning of natural outbreaks; he’s pre-emptively blaming a potential Trump presidency for the supposed “coming plague.”

Conclusion: The Pseudo-Pandemic Industrial Complex

Peter Hotez has perfected the art of manufacturing pandemics on demand. His testimony reads like a script from the next installment of Contagion—except, in reality, it serves as a justification for never-ending biosecurity measures, mass vaccination programs, and political manipulation through fear.

What we are witnessing is not public health but a meticulously engineered narrative, where every conceivable pathogen—real or imagined—is weaponized to justify control. But the era of blind compliance is over. The American people have awakened, and they will resist—relentlessly and decisively—the tyranny they endured over the past five years of COVID.

