In the wake of the COVID era, something sacred has begun to stir. We are not witnessing the start of a political movement—we are living through the remembering of natural law and the restoration of personal sovereignty. What began as a public health crisis has exposed a deeper spiritual and civic fracture. But in that fracture, light has returned.

The body is a constitutionally protected domain.

That’s not metaphor. That’s not opinion. That is the axis upon which freedom turns. And we are now called to reorient around it.

This principle—the sanctity and sovereignty of the body—is not uniquely American. Nor is it limited to the Iroquois Confederacy. It is a principle found in ancient, indigenous traditions across the world. In pre-colonial Africa, many tribal systems recognized the inviolability of the body as a vessel of ancestral wisdom and sacred energy. Among pre-Christian Irish Brehon laws, bodily integrity was so deeply honored that physical harm was not only criminal—it was cosmically taboo. In Vedic and Taoist traditions of the East, the body was considered a microcosm of the cosmos, a divine territory not to be transgressed without consent. The principle of bodily sovereignty is a global inheritance—a memory carried by the unconquered people of the earth.

The Fracture and the Awakening

COVID didn’t just stress systems. It broke trust:

• Between parents and their instincts

• Between citizens and their own bodies

• Between individuals and the right to say “no”

Health was outsourced. Consent was blurred. And suddenly, the body was treated less like a sovereign space and more like a utility under state management.

But in that moment, many of us began to remember.

We remembered that true health begins with sovereignty, and that no institution—no matter how credentialed—has the right to override our relationship with our own biology.

The Return of the Real Majority

As co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom and the Global Wellness Forum, we’ve seen firsthand what the media rarely acknowledges: that the so-called “fringe” is in fact a vast, sleeping majority, now awakening.

They are not radical.

They are not dangerous.

They are reclaiming something simple, sacred, and lawful:

The right to self-govern.

Through food. Through medicine. Through instinct.

MAHA—Making America Healthy Again—is an invitation to radical responsibility. Not as a punishment, but as a promise.

The Great Law of Peace: Our Forgotten Blueprint

Long before the United States ratified its Constitution, the Iroquois Confederacy lived by the Great Law of Peace—a profound system of governance that honored individual sovereignty within collective unity.

The Great Law of Peace taught that:

• Law flows from natural order—not coercion

• Decisions must be made with future generations in mind

• The individual is sacred—but never separate

It’s no accident that Founding Fathers like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson were influenced by these principles. Franklin’s Albany Plan of Union drew directly from Iroquois governance, and Jefferson echoed their philosophy in his writings on liberty and natural rights.

Franklin reviewed Cadwallader Colden’s The History of the Five Indian Nations Depending on the Province of New-York in America, and in 1754 authored Short Hints Towards a Scheme for Uniting the Northern Colonies. In a letter to his printing partner James Parker, Franklin wrote:

“It would be a very strange Thing, if [the] Six Nations… should be capable of forming a Scheme for such an Union, and be able to execute it in such a Manner, as that it has subsisted Ages, and appears indissoluble; and yet that a like Union should be impracticable for ten or a Dozen English Colonies, to whom it is more necessary, and must be more advantageous.”

The Great Law of Peace, dating back to at least the 12th century, was not a footnote in history—it was a seed planted in the American psyche. America was not founded from scratch. It was remembered into being—from wisdom that already lived in this land.

The U.S. Senate formally recognized this in a resolution on September 16, 1987:

“The original framers of the Constitution, including most notably, George Washington and Benjamin Franklin, are known to have greatly admired the concepts, principles and governmental practices of the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy…” (Library of Congress)

The Body as the Living Law

What is more natural than the human body?

What speaks more clearly than its rhythms, its immunity, its intuition?

The body is the text of divine and natural law.

Every cell expresses a right.

Every breath is an act of governance.

Natural medicine, natural healing, natural immunity—these are not “alternatives.”

They are original truths.

The attempt to dominate the body—to penetrate it without consent—is not just unethical.



It is unlawful. And not by statute, but by the law that precedes all others: natural law.

Democracy at a Crossroads: Sovereignty or Sacrifice

Today’s democracy wavers between two poles:

A Constitutional Republic—where individual rights are inviolable A veiled collectivism—where the individual is sacrificed for the “greater good”

The difference between the two hinges on one truth:

Biological sovereignty is the fulcrum of all freedom.

Without it, democracy mutates into tyranny.

With it, democracy becomes regenerative—capable of honoring both the person and the whole.

Medical and Religious Freedom: One Freedom

We must stop separating medical freedom and religious freedom.

They are the same.

To honor the body is to honor the spirit.

If you cannot say “no” to what enters your bloodstream,

then your conscience has no legal ground to stand on.

That is why MAHA doesn’t just defend the immune system.

It defends the human soul.

The New Covenant

MAHA is not a brand. It’s not a campaign.

It is a covenant—a sacred reminder that health is not given.

It is claimed, lived, and protected.

It says:

• You are not property.

• You are not a public good.

• You are a sovereign being.

To the degree that our government collaborates with this remembering,

we have the chance to create something truly new:

A regenerative republic, guided by integrity, humility, and law rooted in nature—not domination.

And in a moment of quiet, poetic symmetry, this lineage of ancient sovereignty found voice again on October 9th, 2023, when Lewis Grassrope, a Tribal Council representative of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, opened the independent presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. His invocation honored the enduring spirit of Indigenous nations and their long-held traditions of self-governance. It was more than ceremonial—it was mythic. A modern echo of the Great Law, surfacing in a pivotal national moment, reminding us that the ancient future is already here.

The Final Word

The COVID era gave us something many of us didn’t expect:

Clarity.

We now see the lines.

We now feel the difference between consent and compliance, between health and control.

And we know—deep down—that no system can grant us what we already possess:

Ourselves.

We don’t need permission to be free.

We never did.

We only needed to remember.

And now, we do.

