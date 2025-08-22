🚨 Landmark Lawsuit Filed Against the CDC: Live with Sayer Ji & Dr. Joel Bohemier 🚨

Description:
On Friday, August 15, 2025, Stand for Health Freedom co-founders Sayer Ji and Dr. Joel Bohemier announced a historic lawsuit against the CDC.
👉 The CDC recommends 72+ vaccine doses for every child.
👉 They have never studied the safety of the full schedule—despite decades of warnings from the Institute of Medicine.
👉 Doctors who published data or raised questions have been silenced or lost their licenses.
👉 Meanwhile, American children are now the sickest in the developed world.
This lawsuit demands accountability:
⚖️ Strike down the CDC’s “Category A” framework that makes vaccines mandatory by default.
⚖️ Reclassify vaccines under “shared decision-making” so parents and doctors can make individualized choices.
⚖️ Require long-overdue safety studies comparing fully vaccinated and unvaccinated children.
📢 This is about real science, informed consent, and medical freedom.
