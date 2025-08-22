🚨 Landmark Lawsuit Filed Against the CDC: Live with Sayer Ji & Dr. Joel Bohemier 🚨

Description:

On Friday, August 15, 2025, Stand for Health Freedom co-founders Sayer Ji and Dr. Joel Bohemier announced a historic lawsuit against the CDC.

👉 The CDC recommends 72+ vaccine doses for every child.

👉 They have never studied the safety of the full schedule—despite decades of warnings from the Institute of Medicine.

👉 Doctors who published data or raised questions have been silenced or lost their licenses.

👉 Meanwhile, American children are now the sickest in the developed world.

This lawsuit demands accountability:

⚖️ Strike down the CDC’s “Category A” framework that makes vaccines mandatory by default.

⚖️ Reclassify vaccines under “shared decision-making” so parents and doctors can make individualized choices.

⚖️ Require long-overdue safety studies comparing fully vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

📢 This is about real science, informed consent, and medical freedom.

