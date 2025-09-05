Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sayer Ji's Substack

Free Speech Under Attack

Unveil The Global Coordination To Criminalize FREE SPEECH: New Files Expose Plot
Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
Sep 05, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Millions of Americans—and people worldwide—have been subjected to unprecedented censorship and suppression of free speech. Newly released FOIA documents, uncovered by America First Legal, reveal a disturbing alliance between governments, Big Tech, and international organizations to silence dissent, label truth-tellers as “domestic terrorists,” and erode…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture