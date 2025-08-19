How to Transmute Energy and Regenerate Your Body Through the Power of the Sun! Sayer Ji

In this fascinating interview from Inspire Nation, host Michael Sandler speaks with Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo and author of Regenerate, about the emerging science behind how our bodies generate energy—not just from food, but from nature itself.

They explore how elements like sunlight, chlorophyll, water, and even sound frequencies can act as alternative energy sources for the body. Sayer explains the concept of "Paleo Deficit Disorder," referring to the health consequences of being disconnected from ancestral practices like sun exposure and natural living. They dive into the concept of photobiomodulation, highlighting how red wavelengths from sunrise and sunset are as essential to our health as vitamins, helping to regulate circadian rhythms and promote healing.

The conversation expands into the role of structured water—or “EZ water,” as discovered by Dr. Gerald Pollack—which behaves more like a gel or crystal in the body and can store and transfer energy and information. They also touch on how water, when exposed to sunlight or vortexed, can become more biologically compatible and healing. Emphasizing that our bodies are made up of 99% water by molecule count, they suggest that we are essentially liquid crystalline structures capable of receiving and transmitting energy.

The conversation even links to plant intelligence, quantum biology, and sound healing, with insights into how plants process information and communicate, and how frequencies like “OM” or sound waves from our own voices can influence cellular structures.

Overall, the discussion paints a groundbreaking vision of human biology—one in which energy, intelligence, and healing are deeply interconnected through the natural world.

