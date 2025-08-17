Digital Empire & The War on Life: Sayer Ji in Conversation with Alison McDowell

In this powerful follow-up interview, Sayer Ji (GreenMedInfo, Stand for Health Freedom) and Alison McDowell (researcher and author of WrenchInTheGears.com) dive deep into the architecture of the new global order—unmasking the digital empire, financial engineering, and transhumanist agendas that threaten sovereignty, food systems, and human freedom.

McDowell brings her encyclopedic, dot-connecting research together with Ji’s health freedom advocacy to reveal both the dark mechanics of control and the luminous pathways of resistance.

Key Topics Covered:

🌍 Digital Empire-Building: How finance, AI, and militarized tech are being woven into everyday life.

🍎 Food & Agriculture Reset: From “regenerative” rhetoric to biotech control, digital twins, and synthetic biology.

🧬 Health as Data: How impact bonds, wearable tech, and “digital vaccines” are commodifying our bodies.

🐝 The Fate of Natural Life: Lessons from bees, microbiomes, and ecosystems under assault.

⚔️ Resistance & Renewal: Building mutual aid, food sovereignty, and spiritual resilience in the face of technocracy.

This is not just an interview—it’s a wake-up call and a blueprint for reclaiming autonomy, community, and life itself.

🔗 Explore Alison’s work: WrenchInTheGears.com