Eatomology with Ayurvedic Chef Tania Melkonian & Sayer Ji

In this special episode of The Regenerate Masterclass, Sayer Ji is joined by his longtime friend and colleague, Tania Melkonian—chef, Ayurvedic practitioner, yogi, and writer. Together, they unveil a project nearly a decade in the making: Eatomology—a play on “etymology”—which brings forward an “edible philosophy of nutrition.” At its heart, it’s about merging the science of functional foods with the art of soulful cooking, showing us how the kitchen truly is our most powerful medicine cabinet.

Tania and Sayer introduce a collection of 40 master recipes, each designed to nourish both body and spirit. In this episode, they guide us through four of them: almond bread, a quick healing curry, nut-crusted salmon, and turkey kale hash. Along the way, they weave together ancient wisdom, modern nutritional science, and practical culinary techniques.

Almond Bread: Antioxidant Power for Longevity

The journey begins with almond bread, enriched with cardamom and apricots. Almonds are rich in antioxidants that protect against oxidative stress, a key driver of aging and chronic disease. Combined with cardamom—once worth its weight in gold for its longevity-promoting properties—this recipe becomes a simple but powerful daily ally for slowing cellular aging and supporting overall vitality.

A Quick Curry: Cancer-Fighting Spice Alchemy

Next, Tanya demonstrates a fast-track curry that condenses the complexity of days-long cooking into a nutrient-dense, flavor-packed dish. Using turmeric, cumin, coriander, cardamom, onions, and coconut oil, the spices are carefully blended into fat to unlock their bioavailable compounds.

Sayer highlights turmeric’s ability to stimulate neural stem cell regeneration—something no pharmaceutical has yet proven capable of doing for neurodegenerative diseases. “This,” he explains, “is food hitting the root cause, shifting the chronically pro-inflammatory state of the brain back toward balance.”

With cauliflower, broccoli, and sweet potatoes folded in, this curry becomes more than a meal: it’s a therapeutic formula that, as Sayer notes, could theoretically benefit hundreds of conditions according to biomedical databases.

Nut-Crusted Salmon: Brain and Heart Food at Its Finest

From there, they prepare parsley and walnut-crusted wild salmon. Walnuts, resembling the human brain, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids for cognitive function, while parsley contributes chlorophyll to boost mitochondrial energy production.

Layered over wild-caught salmon—abundant in DHA and astaxanthin—this dish delivers a powerful synergy for brain health, heart protection, and anti-inflammatory resilience. Tanya calls it a “nutritional blanket” for the salmon, while Sayer emphasizes why wild sourcing matters: farmed or genetically engineered salmon often lack the very nutrients that make this dish medicinal.

Turkey Kale Hash: A Surprising Heart-Healing Meal

The final recipe, Turkey Kale Hash, challenges conventional wisdom about fats and heart health. It begins with ghee—clarified butter free of casein and lactose—which Sayer explains may actually support cardiovascular function thanks to stable, heart-friendly fatty acids like vaccenic acid.

Cooking spices in ghee—cumin, oregano, onions—adds another layer of antioxidant protection, helping prevent LDL oxidation, the real culprit in arterial damage. Himalayan pink salt adds minerals while avoiding the toxicity of refined table salt.

But beyond the science, there’s a deeper beauty here: turkey itself promotes calmness and satiety, thanks in part to tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin and melatonin. Chronic stress is one of the hidden drivers of heart disease, and this recipe nourishes not just the body, but the nervous system.

Finally, kale brings in chlorophyll—what Sayer calls “plant blood”—which fuels mitochondrial energy production in the heart while reducing oxidative stress. The result is a meal that supports heart health on every level: biochemical, emotional, and energetic.

Food as Preventive Medicine

As the dishes come together—the bread rising, curry simmering, salmon crusting, and kale wilting—Sayer and Tania remind us that these aren’t just recipes. They’re a form of preventive medicine.

“You could say food is medicine,” Sayer concludes, “but it’s almost like the next level—food is what prevents you from needing medicine. Even supplements. With the right foods, prepared with care, you’re not just nourishing your body. You’re transforming your whole world.”

This episode of The Regenerate Masterclass is more than a cooking demo—it’s a call to reimagine food as medicine, rooted in both cutting-edge science and timeless culinary wisdom. With these recipes, you’re not just feeding yourself; you’re engaging in a ritual of longevity, vitality, and joy.

