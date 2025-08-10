Eat Your Way Out of Cancer w. Sayer Ji —(Limited Time Free Viewing)

In this limited-time-only viewing of my exceptionally well received Epoch Times webinar, I share decades of research, personal healing experience, and practical wisdom on how to use food, mindset, and ancestral knowledge to prevent and even reverse the course of chronic disease—including cancer.



You'll discover:

You’ll discover:

The real nature of cancer—why it’s not always the death sentence you’ve been told.

The hidden dangers of fear, overdiagnosis, and overtreatment—and how they can be as harmful as the disease itself.

Science-backed cancer-fighting foods—flaxseed, turmeric, beta glucan, and more—and exactly how to integrate them into your daily life.

How food works as information for your cells, helping them remember how to heal.

Practical strategies to reduce harmful exposures and nourish your body’s innate regenerative capacity.

This is more than a discussion—it’s a call to reclaim your health sovereignty and reconnect with the intelligence of your own biology.

Go Deeper

This webinar is just the starting point. If you’re ready to take full ownership of your health journey:

Join the Regenerate Masterclass – My in-depth, step-by-step program that teaches you how to apply the principles you’ll learn in this video to your daily life. ➡️https://regeneratemasterclass.com

Read my book Regenerate – Discover the groundbreaking science behind the body’s ability to repair, renew, and thrive. Order here ➡️ https://www.amazon.com/Regenerate-Biological-Reverse-Chronic-Disease/dp/1401956386

Become a GreenMedInfo Member – Unlock access to a powerful library of additional research on natural health, covering 10,000+ topics, plus exclusive tools and articles. Join here ➡️ https://store.greenmedinfo.com/sp/membership/

