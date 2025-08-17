Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Dr. Berg: Real Food Fights Disease with Sayer Ji

Guest Interview with Dr. Eric Berg
Sayer Ji
Aug 17, 2025
📅 Published: January 26, 2021

In this engaging conversation, natural health advocate Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo.com, joins Dr. Eric Berg to explore the science and wisdom behind using food as medicine. Together, they dive into the extraordinary healing potential of garlic, turmeric, cruciferous vegetables, and more—showing how nature’s pharmacy …

