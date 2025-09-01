Beyond Physics w. Nassim Haramein: Quantum Biology, Ancient Technology & Unlimited Energy

In this fascinating 2019 dialogue, Sayer Ji dives deep with visionary physicist and researcher Nassim Haramein into the frontiers of physics, cosmology, and biology. From the mysteries of the vacuum and the holographic mass solution to groundbreaking insights on energy production and consciousness, Nassim explores how science is beginning to unify what was once divided into separate fields.

You’ll hear about:

How Nassim’s work is now being cited by European biophysicists, and why biology can no longer ignore quantum mechanics .

Evidence of quantum phenomena at room temperature —including entangled diamonds—and what that means for understanding the mechanics of life.

A new perspective on cellular energy production , ATP dynamics, and the role of magnetic fields in biology.

How the holographic mass solution explains the electron, the table of elements, and even the cosmological constant with unprecedented precision.

Why we may be on the verge of breakthroughs in vacuum energy production (3–5 years) and gravitational control (within 10 years).

The deeper connection between astrophysics, biology, and consciousness—disciplines the universe never divided.

The astonishing evidence of ancient megalithic technology , water and sound-based engineering, and lost civilizations capable of manipulating massive stone with ease.

How rethinking gravity and space-time at the quantum level could open the door to limitless energy and interstellar travel.

This conversation is not just about physics—it’s about the convergence of science, spirituality, and human potential. From Planck oscillators and entanglement to the mysteries of pyramids and ancient knowledge, Nassim shows how everything is connected, and why the future of energy, medicine, and consciousness depends on embracing this unified view of reality.

Learn about the highly relevant field of scalar physics and aetheric codality in my recent article on the topic here: