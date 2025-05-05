Sayer Ji's Substack

The Xenogen Hypothesis: Reclaiming the Truth of Contagion, Healing, and Human Resilience

A revelatory exploration of exosomes, bio-political germ theory, and the vibrational intelligence encoded within the body, nature, and spirit.
Sayer Ji
May 05, 2025
What if everything we’ve been told about viruses, genes, and sickness was not only outdated—but weaponized?

In this expansive and paradigm-shifting presentation, Sayer Ji—founder of GreenMedInfo and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom—introduces what he calls the Xenogen Hypothesis. This new framework offers a bridge between the war-torn dogma of germ…

